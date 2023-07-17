WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION TO ANNOUNCE SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS ON JULY 24 AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 25

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) will release its second-quarter financial results and presentation materials at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday, July 24, 2023.  Whirlpool Corporation will then hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1 (888) 440-4038 and Conference ID 2610251. International participants should dial 1 (646) 960-0861 and Conference ID 2610251. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call, as they may experience longer than usual wait times.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.investors.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "News & Events" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download any required streaming media software. Key financial statistics, the earnings presentation, and an archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Website Disclosure
