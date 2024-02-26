Whirlpool Corporation to Present at Raymond James' 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

News provided by

Whirlpool Corporation

26 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4th at 9:50 a.m. ET at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Presenting for Whirlpool Corporation will be Jim Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company invites investors and the general public to view the webcast of the presentation, which will be available on the events & presentations page of the Company's Investor Relations website, or via the following link.

The presentation and an archived recording of the event will also be available on the events & presentations section of the Company's website at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the Company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the Company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the Company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

