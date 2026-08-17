Whisker Expands Retail Strategy with TikTok Shop Launch

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker, the global leader in connected cat care and maker of Litter-Robot®, today announced the launch of its official TikTok Shop storefront, expanding its omnichannel retail strategy as social commerce continues to reshape how consumers discover, research, and purchase products. Beginning today, U.S. customers can purchase Litter-Robot 4, Litter-Robot EVO, and select bundles through @litterrobot on TikTok Shop.

The debut represents the first phase of Whisker's broader social commerce strategy. Following the launch, the company will expand its TikTok Shop presence through creator partnerships, affiliate content, livestream shopping experiences, and platform-native content designed to educate consumers researching premium cat care products. The expansion reflects the evolution of social commerce, where creator-led product education increasingly influences higher-consideration purchases. According to research commissioned by TikTok Shop and conducted by GlobalData in May 2026, 66% of U.S. TikTok Shop users discovered a new brand on the platform, and nearly 90% of those who discovered a new brand made a purchase within a month.

"For Whisker, TikTok Shop is a natural extension of how people already discover and learn about our products," said Whisker CMO, Hew Loyd. "People don't buy a Litter-Robot on impulse – it's a considered decision. They spend time watching demonstrations, comparing experiences, and hearing from other cat parents before deciding it's right for them. TikTok Shop allows us to support that journey from education to purchase in a way that's authentic, seamless, and convenient."

With more than 2 million robots sold worldwide, Whisker has become a global leader in connected cat care. The launch also builds on the brand's rapidly growing momentum on TikTok, where impressions grew from fewer than 500,000 and engagements from 11,000 during the first seven months of 2025 to more than 155 million impressions and 400,000 engagements over the same period in 2026.

Litter-Robot 4, Litter-Robot EVO, and select bundles are available now through Whisker's official TikTok Shop in the United States. Learn more by visiting @litterrobot on TikTok Shop.

About Whisker

Whisker is the global leader in connected cat care, known for innovative products like Litter-Robot®, Feeder-Robot, and a growing lineup of smart pet-connected solutions across waste, food, and water. Founded in 2000 by inventor and pet parent Brad Baxter, Whisker creates modern, intuitive products that deliver real solutions and insights for cats and their people. With over 2 million robots sold, the company is trusted by pet families worldwide. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Juneau, Wisconsin, Whisker employs 600+ team members helping drive the future of cat care. Learn more at www.whisker.com.

SOURCE Whisker