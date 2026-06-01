Whisker Covers Cat Adoption Fees at Best Friends Animal Society Locations Nationwide This June

Adopters also eligible to win a Litter-Robot® Best Friends Bundle

DETROIT, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Whisker, the global leader in connected cat care and maker of Litter-Robot®, is partnering with national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society to help more cats find loving homes by covering adoption fees at Best Friends locations across the country throughout the month of June. Adopters during the campaign period will also have the opportunity to enter a giveaway to win a Litter-Robot® 4 Best Friends Bundle, designed to make life with a new cat cleaner, simpler, and more connected from day one. At a time when animal shelters continue to face capacity challenges, the initiative removes a key barrier – cost – making it easier for families to welcome a cat into their home.

Whisker is covering adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society locations nationwide throughout the month of June. Since the partnership began in 2023, Litter-Robot has helped support the adoption of more than 25,000 cats through Best Friends Animal Society.

"Cats bring joy, companionship, and a little bit of the unexpected into our lives. More people are adopting cats because the secret's out -- they're the lower-maintenance 'best friend,'" said Whisker CMO, Hew Loyd. "By covering adoption fees, we're making it easier than ever to bring cats and their loving families together. It's a natural extension of our mission at Whisker, and this partnership not only supports shelters but also helps set both pets and their people up for success from day one."

"We're thrilled to once again partner with Whisker during June, which is also National Adopt a Cat Month," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "According to Best Friends Animal Society's latest data, 2025 marked another encouraging year for cats, with the number of cats killed in shelters reaching its lowest point in history. Partnerships with companies like Whisker help remove barriers to adoption and bring us closer to a time when no more cats unnecessarily die in shelters."

The fee-waived adoptions – typically $100 for adult cats and $150 for kittens – will take place at the following Best Friends locations:

Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles — 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

Best Friends Pet Lifesaving Center in Houston — 901 Pinemont Drive, Houston, TX

Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Northwest Arkansas — 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville, AR

Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Salt Lake City — 2005 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary — 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT

Best Friends temporary pet adoption location in New York City — The Spot BK, 232 Varet Street, Brooklyn, NY (Starting June 6)

Best Friends locations will feature cats of all ages, personalities, and backgrounds – from playful kittens to bonded pairs and long-stay residents – ready to be adopted into loving homes. Now in its fourth year, the initiative reflects Whisker's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of pets and the people who care for them. Since the partnership began in 2023, Litter-Robot has helped support the adoption of more than 25,000 cats through Best Friends Animal Society, demonstrating the impact of removing barriers to adoption.

For those who may not be able to adopt, Whisker will also donate a portion of every Litter-Robot® 4 Best Friends Bundle purchase to Best Friends Animal Society, helping extend support to shelters and pets nationwide. The bundle includes a Litter-Robot 4 (with step, fence, and carbon filter), a LitterTrap® Mat, odor-eliminating OdorTrap® Packs, a 20 lb. bag of GreatLitter, and a WhiskerCare® 1-Year Warranty.

For more information about Whisker Adoption Month and the Litter-Robot Best Friends Bundle visit https://www.litter-robot.com/bestfriends.

About Whisker

Whisker is the global leader in connected cat care, known for innovative products like Litter-Robot®, Feeder-Robot, and a growing lineup of smart pet-connected solutions across waste, food, and water. Founded in 2000 by inventor and pet parent Brad Baxter, Whisker creates modern, intuitive products that deliver real solutions and insights for cats and their people. With over 2 million robots sold, the company is trusted by pet families worldwide. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Juneau, Wisconsin, Whisker employs 600+ team members helping drive the future of cat care. Learn more at www.whisker.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 6,000 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary — a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public — empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

SOURCE Whisker