Whisker's Litter-Robot Becomes the First Automatic Litter Box Eligible for HSA/FSA Spending

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker , the global leader in connected pet care and maker of Litter-Robot® , today announced that its automatic litter and feeding devices are now eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) spending, making Litter-Robot the first and only automatic litter box to qualify. The announcement follows the launch of Whisker's new Litter-Robot lineup, underscoring the company's commitment to innovative, inclusive, and human-centered design.

"Automatic cat care isn't just about convenience – it's about giving people the ability to care for their pets without compromise," said Jacob Zuppke, CEO of Whisker. "Our focus has always been on designing technology that makes life simpler and more empowering. HSA/FSA eligibility is more than a milestone – it's validation that innovation grounded in empathy can transform everyday life. Our mission is to make pet care easier and more accessible for all, and this step brings us closer to ensuring that everyone can care for their cats independently and with peace of mind."

The eligibility expansion supports cat parents with physical limitations or medical conditions that make daily litter box maintenance challenging. HSA/FSA eligibility applies to Whisker products that reduce the physical, cognitive, and sensory demands of cat care, including the new Litter-Robot 5, Litter-Robot 5 Pro, and Litter-Robot EVO, as well as core products like Litter-Robot 4 and Feeder-Robot. Eligible conditions include but are not limited to chronic pain, arthritis, limited mobility, neurological or respiratory issues, and other health challenges that make routine litter care difficult or unsafe. To qualify, a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) is required.

In partnership with Sika Health, Whisker is helping customers seamlessly use pre-tax health funds to purchase eligible products, with LMN processing fees fully covered by Whisker. The collaboration bridges human and pet wellness, affirming that a cleaner, safer environment benefits both.

HSA/FSA eligibility begins December 5, 2025, across all qualifying Whisker products purchased through litter-robot.com and participating Sika Health marketplaces. For more information and to see the full list of eligible products and qualifying conditions, visit https://www.litter-robot.com/hsa-fsa-eligibility .

