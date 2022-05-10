WHISKER INTRODUCES LITTER-ROBOT 4: THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF THE SMART LITTER BOX

"As the inventor and market leader of smart litter boxes, we're excited to introduce Litter-Robot 4 as our latest product innovation, improving the lives of cats and their parents across the globe," said Whisker CEO and President, Jacob Zuppke. "We take great pride in developing, assembling and servicing our robots here in America. Litter-Robot 4 is the result of 22 years of consumer feedback, advancements in technology, and incredible product design for both our physical and digital products."

The compact and sleek design of Litter-Robot 4, which is the culmination of four years of product development, further revolutionizes the way modern cat parents care for their pets. True to the brand's "Never Scoop Again™" promise, the Litter-Robot 4 extra large waste drawer only needs to be emptied once every two weeks (for one cat), eliminating a cat owner's biggest daily chore. Litter-Robot 4's complete list of enhancements include:

Patented, fully automatic, self-cleaning litter box, so cat parents never have to scoop again

OdorTrap™ System - including a tightly sealed extra large, industry-leading waste drawer, carbon filters and optional odor-absorbing bead packs - neutralizes odor for a fresher home

MultiCat™ Design provides an open, comfortable space for up to four cats

SafeCat™ & OmniSense™ detection system for accurate cat detection and enhanced safety. OmniSense™ also includes real-time waste drawer level indication and real-time litter level indication

Patented, compact and sleek design with a large entryway provides comfortable entry and exit

The Whisker mobile phone app allows users to remotely monitor litter and waste drawer levels, cat weight, litter box activity and set-up custom notifications

EasyRead™ control panel with a five-color LED display and indicator lights to operate cleaning times, SleepMode, night lights and more

QuietSift™ technology dramatically reduces motor noise for discreet self-cleaning cycles

Complimentary fence prevents litter from being kicked out of the globe and reduces litter-tracking

EasyClean™ modular components, including the main globe, are designed for soakable deep-cleaning and fast re-assembly

Measuring 29.5" H x 22" W x 27" D and weighing 24lbs, the durable Litter-Robot 4 retails at $649 and includes an option for a handle or step, free shipping, a WhiskerCare™ 1-Year Warranty (3-year plan available for purchase), and 90-day in-home trial. Litter-Robot 4 users also have the option to purchase add-ons that fit its modular design, allowing for continued customization as Whisker introduces new accessories. Litter-Robot 4 is exclusively available to purchase at www.litter-robot.com.

About Whisker

Whisker, formerly known as AutoPets, is the maker of Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin with 350+ passionate team members. Litter-Robot has served more than 750,000+ pet parents globally and has more than 10,000 five-star reviews.

