Whisker, Maker of the Litter-Robot, Acquires Juneau Property, Celebrates Commitment to Community with New City Signage

JUNEAU, Wis., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker , international leader in connected pet care and maker of the Litter-Robot®, announced its continued investment in the Juneau, Wisconsin community with the acquisition of a new five-acre property adjacent to its existing manufacturing plant. To help celebrate Juneau's role in Whisker's growth and American manufacturing, the City of Juneau also unveiled a new "Welcome to Juneau" sign, which now includes "Home of the Litter-Robot".

Newly-installed “Welcome to Juneau” sign.

Litter-Robot makes cat parenting easier and even more enjoyable by removing the need to scoop litter and nixing litter box odors. Not only does the Litter-Robot mean you never have to scoop again, but it also helps cat parents monitor their cat's health and habits. It's a benefit many cat parents can appreciate, as evidenced by the over 1.5 million robots Whisker has sold.

Whisker's Juneau plant is a cornerstone for the company's growth, with recent pushes into additional domestic and international markets and new product research and development. The new five-acre property acquisition represents just part of Whisker's recent investments, totaling more than $20 million across its Wisconsin and Michigan locations since 2019. This included a significant expansion of the Juneau plant in 2022, which added 150,000 square feet and more than 250 employees, far exceeding the initial hiring goal of 150.

"We are proud to design and manufacture the Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and soon other products here in the United States. Whisker has been an engine for economic growth in Juneau since we opened our plant here in 2009," said Jacob Zuppke, President and CEO of Whisker. "We acquired this new property with the intent of continuing our long-term investment in Juneau and are pleased to help recognize the community through the new 'Welcome to Juneau: Home of the Litter-Robot' signage."

Whisker recently expanded its presence in select PetSmart and Best Buy stores and launched dedicated French and German language Litter-Robot websites, with more international expansions slated for this year.

Learn more about Litter-Robot at www.litter-robot.com .

About Whisker

Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and pet accessories, with an innovative portfolio that includes Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. To date, Whisker has sold over 1.5 million robots. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, who had two cats of his own, Whisker offers contemporary and solution-oriented products that are enjoyable and intuitive to use and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin, employing 575 passionate team members.

