Whisker, Maker of the Litter-Robot, is the First Cat Brand to Partner with Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker , a Michigan-based, international leader in connected pet care and maker of the Litter-Robot®, announced its first sports partnerships today with the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Lions. Whisker is now an official partner of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Lions and the first official litter box of any professional sports team. Litter-Robot makes cat ownership even more enjoyable by eliminating the need to scoop and litter box odors.

Founded and headquartered in Michigan, Whisker's Litter-Robot is the leading automatic, self-cleaning litter box in the United States. Since 1999, Whisker has remained committed to innovation and economic development in the State, making its products in Wisconsin for more than 20 years.

"We are proud of Whisker's deep roots in Detroit, so naturally we wanted to partner with our hometown teams to celebrate and promote the spirit of our city," said Jacob Zuppke, President and CEO of Whisker. "A partnership with two big cat teams, and the Red Wings, just makes sense given what we do here at Whisker. The Whisker Team is incredibly excited for this partnership, and we look forward to many great seasons ahead!"

Coming off one of the Lions' strongest seasons last year, Whisker's partnership rides in on a wave of excitement for the team. In fact, over half of the country was rooting for the Detroit Lions last year during the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have one of the most loyal fanbases in its league and the Red Wings are both beloved and storied among hockey fans, even outside of Michigan.

"We are thrilled to partner with Whisker, a Michigan-based leader in cat care innovation," said Mike Singer, SVP of Corporate Partnerships for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "Together, we'll enhance the fan experience and promote pet well-being with exciting new initiatives."

"The cat connection between us and Whisker is a fun one, but more than that, we are looking forward to a great season with Whisker as our newest partner," said Mace Aluia of the Detroit Lions. "Both of our organizations understand the importance of hard work and dedication, and we could not be happier to help support Whisker's ingenuity and celebrate another Michigan-based business."

The partnerships will place Whisker prominently within all three Detroit stadiums and across digital and broadcast platforms. In Comerica Park, Whisker's Litter-Robot will be featured in right-center field. National, local and streaming visibility, in-venue placements and strong out-of-home advertising opportunities in Detroit spurred Whisker's newest investment in sports marketing.

These partnerships are a part of Whisker's ongoing investments to support continued growth. Whisker recently invested $3 million to renovate 37,500 sq feet of its 50,000 sq ft headquarters in Auburn Hills. This investment includes a new research and development center, modern office space and seating for over 150 people, and an improved atrium. Since 2019, Whisker has invested more than $20 million in its facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin to support the company's growth, entered hundreds of new retail locations across the U.S. with several in Michigan, and launched direct-to-consumer websites internationally in France with a German site coming later this summer.

About Whisker

Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care with an innovative portfolio that includes Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. To date, Whisker has sold over 1 million robots. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, who had 2 cats of his own, Whisker offers contemporary and solution-oriented products that are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin, employing 590 passionate team members.

