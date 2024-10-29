Whisky Production Market to Grow by USD 36.6 Billion (2024-2028) as New Entrants Drive Revenue; Market Evolution Report Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global whisky production market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Emergence of new market players is driving market growth, with a trend towards sustainability initiatives by distilleries. However, shift in consumer preferences toward alternatives poses a challenge.Key market players include Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Bacardi and Co Ltd, Brown Forman Corp., CLS REMY COINTREAU, Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano N.V., Diageo PLC, Edradour Distillery, FOUR ROSES DISTILLERY LLC, Heaven Hill Distillery Inc., International Beverage Holdings Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group Ltd., Whyte and Mackay Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whisky Production Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Raw Material (Wheat, Malt, Rye, Corn, and Barley), Product (Unflavored and Flavored), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Bacardi and Co Ltd, Brown Forman Corp., CLS REMY COINTREAU, Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano N.V., Diageo PLC, Edradour Distillery, FOUR ROSES DISTILLERY LLC, Heaven Hill Distillery Inc., International Beverage Holdings Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group Ltd., Whyte and Mackay Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd.

The global whisky production market is undergoing a significant shift towards sustainability. Traditionally relying on cereals, water, and yeast, whisky producers are now focusing on reducing the environmental impact of their energy-intensive distilling processes. This transformation is driven by the need to preserve the natural environment that supports whisky production for future generations. Distilleries, both large and small, across Scotland are reevaluating their production methods to enhance resource efficiency. By integrating advanced technologies and fostering collaborative efforts, these distilleries are meeting stringent environmental regulations and setting a benchmark for a sustainable spirits industry. The Scotch Whisky Association, a key player in this movement, is actively involved in the Race to Zero campaign, aiming to ensure that Scotch Whisky is produced sustainably, traded globally, and enjoyed responsibly. Distilleries like Bruichladdich, Glentauchers, and Ardmore are leading the way. Bruichladdich, for instance, redesigned its Classic Laddie bottle to reduce its environmental footprint, achieving a 32% reduction in weight and 65% reduction in packaging CO2 emissions. In the US, brands like WhistlePig Whisky and Brother Bond Bourbon are supporting regenerative agriculture with their latest releases. Scottish distilleries are also exploring hydrogen as a low carbon alternative to traditional fuels. These initiatives demonstrate the industry's commitment to sustainability from grain to glass, which may fuel the growth of the global whisky production market during the forecast period.

The Whiskey production market is thriving, particularly in the luxury brands segment. Alcoholic beverages like Whiskey are in high demand due to fermentation processes using grains such as barley, malted rye, and maize. Aging in oak barrels enhances the flavor and adds health benefits, including potential cardiac issue and blood pressure reduction. Grain whiskey, Scotch whiskey, American whiskey, and Irish whiskey continue to dominate the market. Premium and super-premium whiskey categories are growing, fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking nutritional value and diabetes prevention. Craft goods like organic whiskey are gaining popularity. Key players include the Distilled Spirits Council, Bespoken Spirits, and Ginglani Distillers. Whiskey products are sold in various channels, including nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, and distilleries. Blended whiskey and super-premium drinks are trending, with natural ingredients and malt-based whiskey driving innovation. The retail sector, including online retailing, is crucial for sales growth. Grains used include malt, wheat, and rye.

The whisky production market is currently experiencing a challenging business environment due to changing consumer preferences towards alternative beverages. According to recent industry reports, the U.S. Beverage alcohol sector experienced a decline in sales in 2023. This trend is driven by the increasing popularity of non-traditional alcoholic beverages such as ready-to-drink cocktails, hard seltzers, and low or non-alcoholic options. One significant factor influencing this shift is the growing preference for beverages with lower carbohydrate content. For instance, red and white wines contain less than four grams of carbohydrates per five-ounce serving. Another emerging competitor is tequila, which is gaining popularity due to its unique flavor profile and perceived health benefits. These shifts in consumer behavior are redefining the market landscape, forcing whisky producers to reconsider their strategies. The global whisky production market is facing a complex challenge, with declining sales of traditional alcoholic beverages and the rise of alternative options, which could potentially impact its growth during the forecast period.

The Whiskey Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the hospitality industry, nightclubs, pubs, and restaurants seek to differentiate by offering unique Whiskey products. Distilleries strive to produce Blended whiskey, super-premium drinks, and premium products using natural ingredients. The Retail sector, including online retailing, sees increased competition with the rise of Direct Shipping, Home Delivery Systems, and Whiskey Membership Clubs. In the Alcoholic Beverages realm, Scotch Whiskey's popularity drives growth, while Distilled Spirits compete with Cocktail Culture and Indian whiskey. Malt and wheat, rye, and corn-based whiskeys cater to diverse consumer preferences. Whiskey Festivals and Spirit Tourism boost sales, while the Digital Frontier offers opportunities through Virtual Tastings and Whiskey Imports. The market also faces challenges from Non-alcoholic Whiskey, Wellness trends, Flavored Whiskey, and the emergence of B2C platforms like Beam Suntory. Artificial Intelligence and FlavorPrint Technology further transform the Whiskey Market landscape. Overall, adapting to these trends and consumer preferences will be key to success.

1.1 Wheat- Whisky production is a significant business sector, with Scotland and America being major contributors. The process involves fermenting malted barley in water, then distilling the resulting liquid. Ageing in oak barrels enhances the flavor. Global demand continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer preference for premium spirits. Exports are a significant revenue source, particularly to Europe and Asia. Producers invest in research and innovation to meet evolving consumer tastes and regulations.

The Whiskey Market encompasses a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including Whiskey products, such as Blended and Super-premium drinks, as well as Premium products made from natural ingredients like Malt, Wheat, Rye, and Corn. The market reaches various sectors, including Nightclubs, Pubs, Restaurants, and the Retail sector, both offline and online. The Digital Frontier plays a significant role, with Virtual Tastings, Whiskey Imports, Direct Shipping, Home Delivery Systems, Whiskey Membership Clubs, and Online Retailing shaping the industry's future. Spirits Consumption continues to rise, driven by Cocktail Culture and Spirit Tourism. The market also includes Non-alcoholic Whiskey, Flavored Whiskey, and innovations in Scotch Whiskey, reflecting the beverage's rich heritage and ongoing evolution. Fermentation is a crucial process in Whiskey production, ensuring the unique flavors and aromas that make this alcoholic beverage a favorite worldwide.

The Whiskey Market encompasses a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including blended whiskey, super-premium drinks, and premium products. Natural ingredients, such as malt, wheat, rye, corn, and barley, are used in the production of whiskey, which is then distilled and aged in oak barrels. The popularity of Scotch Whiskey, as well as other varieties like wheat-based whiskey, malt whiskey, and grain whiskey, continues to soar in nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, and the retail sector. The digital frontier is transforming the whiskey market with online retailing, virtual tastings, and home delivery systems. Whiskey membership clubs offer direct shipping and exclusive access to limited-edition releases. The rise of craft goods, organic whiskey, and health-conscious consumers has led to an increase in non-alcoholic whiskey and wellness-focused products. The distilleries themselves have become tourist destinations, attracting visitors from around the world. The spirits consumption trend is shifting towards premium, high-end premium, and luxury brands, with cocktail culture playing a significant role in driving demand. The Distilled Spirits Council and companies like Beam Suntory, Ginglani Distillers, and Bespoken Spirits are at the forefront of innovation, using technology such as FlavorPrint Technology and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the consumer experience. Whiskey imports are on the rise, with Indian whiskey and other international varieties gaining popularity. Health benefits, such as potential cardiac benefits and blood pressure reduction, are also contributing to the growth of the whiskey market. Overall, the whiskey market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to captivate consumers around the world.

