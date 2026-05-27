Whistleblower Law Collaborative Broadens Leadership in Cybersecurity False Claims Act Cases with Newly Certified CMMC Professional

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative (WLC) proudly announces that Advanced Certified Paralegal Kelly Shivery has recently earned the CMMC Certified Professional™ (CCP™) designation, enhancing the firm's ability to evaluate and pursue cybersecurity-related False Claims Act (FCA) cases involving federal contractors.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, developed by the U.S. Department of War (DoW), establishes a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity practices across the defense supply chain. It requires DoW contractors of all sizes to meet specific security controls and undergo certification to verify compliance. As federal agencies continue to emphasize protection of sensitive information, CMMC has become a critical gatekeeper for organizations seeking to do business with the government.

To obtain the CCP credential, Ms. Shivery completed formal CMMC training, successfully passed the Cyber AB certification examination, and obtained the required DoW Tier 3 background clearance. The designation reflects Ms. Shivery's knowledge of the CMMC framework and the cybersecurity requirements imposed on contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Beyond contractual compliance, CMMC carries significant implications in the FCA space. In recent years, the Department of Justice has prioritized cybersecurity compliance, particularly in the Defense Industrial Base. Contractors that falsely certify compliance with cybersecurity requirements—or fail to implement mandated safeguards—may face substantial legal exposure, including qui tam (whistleblower) actions, treble damages, and civil penalties.

WLC has been a leader in this emerging area. It represented the whistleblower in United States v. MORSECORP, Inc. et al., No. 23-cv-10130 (D. Mass.). The MORSECORP case is recognized as the first FCA cybersecurity settlement involving a defense contractor, helping establish that cybersecurity deficiencies can give rise to FCA claims.

Firm partner Bruce Judge has also been recognized as one of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Cyber Lawyers for the second consecutive year, further underscoring the firm's national leadership in cybersecurity FCA litigation.

If you are aware of situations in which a government contractor:

Has failed to implement the cybersecurity controls required under NIST SP 800-171;

Has failed to develop and implement a system security plan for any system or network used to process, store and/or transmit CUI or other sensitive government information or data;

Is using third-party cloud-based services which services do not meet the relevant FedRamp security requirements; or

Has posted misleading or inaccurate SPRS scores for its cybersecurity compliance.

We urge you to contact us for a free, confidential consultation.

Whistleblower Law Collaborative devotes its practice entirely to representing whistleblowers. For more information, contact the firm at 617.366.2800 or email Bruce Judge at [email protected].

SOURCE Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC