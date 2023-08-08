White Box Switches Market Size to Grow USD 5,743.8 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.06% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Box Switches Market is Segmented by Type (Fixed Managed, Fixed Unmanaged), by Application (Cloud Data Center, 5G Telco Cloud): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.

The global White Box Switches market was valued at USD 2,243 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5,743.8 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 14.06% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-7C12012/Global_White_Box_Switches_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of White Box Switches Market:

Enterprise networks are finding the white box networking trend to be just as advantageous as virtual servers were when they initially appeared. It offers significantly reduced costs, simplified deployment, and management, as well as greatly streamlined network deployment, operations, and support. It also offers improved flexibility in terms of optimized hardware and software. This element is anticipated to fuel the market for white box switches.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-7C12012/global-white-box-switches

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WHITE BOX SWITCHES MARKET

The affordability and flexibility that White Box Switches provide are two major factors in the market's expansion. White Box Switches are frequently less expensive than proprietary switches from established manufacturers because they use generic hardware components and open-source software. Organizations with limited resources and those looking to maximize their IT spending will benefit from this cost advantage. Additionally, White Box Switches may be customized and configured to meet particular demands, offering unrivaled flexibility that enables enterprises to adjust to changing networking requirements.

Another important factor propelling the market for White Box Switches is the rising popularity of Software-Defined Networking (SDN). SDN divides the control plane from the data plane of the network, enabling administrators to operate the whole network from a single location using the software. White Box Switches are the best options for SDN implementations because of their open-source design, which is in line with SDN principles. Organizations embrace SDN in response to the need for networks that are more programmable and flexible, which accelerates the expansion of the White Box Switches market.

Data centers are expanding at a rate never before seen due to the ubiquity of big data, cloud computing, and internet-connected gadgets. High-performance, scalable, and economical networking solutions are needed for data centers. With their programmable hardware and software, White Box Switches are the ideal solution. They are a favored option for data center infrastructure because they provide the flexibility and scalability required to fulfill the demands of contemporary data centers. The technique known as "Network Functions Virtualization '' (NFV) virtualized network services and functions so they can run on common hardware. Network operators can replace outdated proprietary hardware with software-based solutions thanks to NFV, which boosts productivity and lowers costs. White Box Switches are suitable for NFV implementations because they are generic hardware platforms, allowing businesses to take advantage of virtualized networking.

The growth of open networking efforts and groups advocating open standards has been a major factor in the market growth of white box switches. These programs, including Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and Open Compute Project (OCP), encourage industry participants to collaborate together and advance the development of open-source networking solutions. White Box Switches, which support open standards and promote innovation through community-driven development, is a perfect fit for this ecosystem.

As a method of separating the hardware and software components of networking devices, disaggregated networking is gaining popularity. By using this strategy, organizations can choose best-of-breed solutions and prevent vendor lock-in. White Box Switches are a natural fit for the disaggregated networking architecture because they provide customers the freedom to select their own hardware and software, promoting competition and giving them additional options.

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-7C12012/Global_White_Box_Switches_Market

WHITE BOX SWITCHES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Over the course of the projected period, the North American market is anticipated to expand significantly. Due to the widespread use of cutting-edge technology and the presence of major competitors in this area, the market is projected to have plenty of room for expansion.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-7C12012/Global_White_Box_Switches_Market

Key Companies:

Cisco

Dell

Arista

Juniper Networks

Pica8

Agema Systems

Foxconn Technology

Edgecore Networks

Celestica

H3C

Ruijie

Huawei

Asterfusion

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-7C12012&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- White Box Switch Chips Market

- Multi-Point Level Switches Market

- Industrial Interlock Switches Market

- Modular Switches Market

- Vibroswitch Market

- Digital Crosspoint Switches Market

- 3-Way Smart Switches Market

- DevOps market was valued at USD 8511.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 26370 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global small cell 5G network market was valued at USD 858 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 19,628 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.1%.

- Cloud Data Center Architecture Market

- The global Intelligent Network market size is projected to reach USD 10910 Million by 2027, from USD 2637.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Network Packet Broker market is projected to reach USD 1154.8 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 778.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2023 and 2028.

- Network Security Firewall market size is projected to reach USD 5513.2 million by 2027, from USD 3263.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

- The hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 3.84 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 33.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global lawful interception market size was valued at USD 2.69 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 22.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

- Network Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 3167.6 Million by 2028, from USD 1061.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2028.

- Network Switches market was valued at USD 29450 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 40770 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Industrial Ethernet market size is projected to reach USD 3192.7 Million by 2027, from USD 2123.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/909

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/910

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/911

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports