White Cap Announces Intent to Combine its Canadian Operations with National Concrete Accessories (NCA)

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Canada, Inc. ("White Cap") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of National Concrete Accessories Canada Inc. ("NCA"), an Alberta corporation. Upon the completion of the deal, NCA will combine with White Cap Supply Canada, which is comprised of Brafasco and Brock White Canada ("BWC"), to form a single Canadian business.

This combined business, which is intended to mirror the long-term success of White Cap in the United States, will be led by Vasken Altounian as Business Unit President and Neil Fast as Regional Vice President, and will report into Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap. This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are looking forward to expanding our presence and offerings in Canada thanks to the many strengths of the NCA team," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "The depth of products, services, and knowledge that NCA brings in concrete forming and accessories complements Brafasco's specialty in fasteners, tools, and safety products, and BWC's portfolio of building envelope, concrete accessories, masonry, and geotechnical products."

"Our intended combination will enable an unparalleled level of streamlined service, depth of inventory, and a significant breadth of products for customers across Canada, coast-to-coast. All three teams across Brafasco, BWC and NCA share a strong commitment to exceptional customer service with customer-centric cultures and operating models," said Vasken Altounian, Business Unit President of White Cap Supply Canada.

This acquisition is the first for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC. ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap operates under multiple brands including Brafasco, Contractors' Warehouse and a number of brands that fall under Construction Supply Group. White Cap operates 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 7,500 employees and offers more than 460,000 SKUs to 265,000 customers. For more information, visit www.whitecap.com.

About White Cap Supply Canada

White Cap Supply Canada, Inc. is comprised of Brafasco and Brock White Canada. Brafasco offers specialty fasteners, safety supplies, and tools to manufacturing, construction and trade customers, and Brock White Canada (BWC) is a professional-grade building and construction materials distributor. White Cap Supply Canada has approximately 60 locations spanning eight Canadian provinces, coast-to-coast. The integration of BWC and Brafasco in Canada is ongoing. For more information, visit www.brafasco.com.

