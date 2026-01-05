White Cap Acquires Market Leader in Structural Foundation Protection

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired VoidForm Products, the leading manufacturer of products designed to protect concrete structures from damage caused by expansive, corrosive, and seismic soil conditions. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with six locations across Texas, Colorado, Mississippi, and Central Canada, VoidForm is recognized for a broad range of customizable void products and decades of expertise in soil-expansion mitigation solutions.

As a long-time trusted provider of VoidForm, White Cap can further broaden its expansive assortment and value-added services for customers while complementing VoidForm's capabilities to serve customers at all stages of the construction lifecycle through this acquisition.

"The acquisition of VoidForm is an exciting opportunity to expand our broad portfolio of specialized products and deliver custom solutions for our customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "VoidForm is the leader in mitigating the risk of expansive soil damage, supported by a highly trusted brand and a strong commitment to product innovation. Integrating their expertise and product lines into the White Cap family will strengthen our ability to provide technical support for customers on their most complex construction projects."

"Joining White Cap represents a natural and exciting evolution of our long-standing partnership," said David DiLuccia, President of VoidForm Products. "For decades, our teams have worked together to help contractors protect critical structures. By becoming part of the White Cap family, we gain the resources and scale to serve customers even more effectively while continuing to deliver the best-in-class solutions that have defined the VoidForm brand."

David DiLuccia will continue to lead the VoidForm Products business, reporting directly to Brian Bilderback, White Cap's Central Region President.

VoidForm previously partnered with Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based private equity firm with over $2 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Argonaut partners with industrial companies across middle America to enhance their operations and accelerate growth.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates over 500 branches across North America with more than 11,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

