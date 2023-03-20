White Cap Named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap has received the Top Workplaces 2023 award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the second year running. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are so fortunate to have many talented individuals from different backgrounds who bring diverse perspectives and skill sets to our team," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "Our associates are the heart of White Cap and make our culture what it is. We are proud that their feedback resulted in another year of this great recognition."

Learn more about White Cap's Commitment to Our People & Communities here: https://about.whitecap.com/our-people-and-communities.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

