White Cap Named in the Top Ten of the 2022 Top Workplaces by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap has received the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ranks number eight in the Large Workplaces Category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We have a very passionate and driven team of sales, operational, and functional talent that creates a unique culture of teamwork and customer service, made possible by our focus on diversity, inclusion and our strong internal values," stated John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "It is an honor to see this reflected in being named an Atlanta Top Workplace as our own associates had a direct impact in making this happen."

The White Cap family is committed to Building Trust on Every Job™ and our people are the driving force behind this commitment. Interested in learning more about joining White Cap? Click here.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 9,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit newsroom.whitecap.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC