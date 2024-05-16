White Cap Receives Great Place to Work Certification for Second Year in a Row

85 percent of White Cap employees say White Cap is a great place to work, a 4 percent increase from 2023 and 27 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has been certified for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. This certification is granted based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey using the Trust index to measure credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie and fairness in the organization.

To be certified, Great Place to Work requires 7/10 employees to report a positive experience with the organization. White Cap is proud to have received an 85 percent positive experience rating, a 4 percent increase from 2023 and 27 percent higher than the average U.S. company. More information can be found on White Cap's Great Place to Work company profile.

"At White Cap, our talented people are at the heart of our success, and we are committed to providing them with opportunities to grow through teamwork, hands-on experience, and career development," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "White Cap cannot grow without our knowledgeable and hard-working associates, and I am inspired every day by our team's passion for building this incredible culture that we are so proud of."

The Great Place to Work survey gathers feedback on several key factors to determine the certification. This year, 92 percent of associates stated they can take time off from work when necessary, 89 percent were made to feel welcome when joining our organization, 88 percent feel a sense of pride when looking at what we accomplished together, and 87 percent feel treated as a full team member regardless of position and that they can make a difference at White Cap.

"We are committed to investing in our people and building an inclusive culture where, together, everyone feels welcome, all voices are heard, and differences are celebrated," said Betsy Malkin, CHRO. "By using feedback provided directly by our associates through surveys like this, we can continue to build new programs and resources that support our people. I am thrilled to see our results reflect the investments we've made and will continue to make."

At White Cap, it's our people who make the difference for our customers, our communities and each other. We strive to offer the programs and resources needed to achieve personal and professional goals. Interested in joining White Cap? Click here.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

