White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc., a geosynthetics and erosion control distributor based in Anaheim, CA serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

"With Triumph Geo-Synthetic's talented team, specialized expertise in geosynthetics and strong presence in Southern California, we look forward to offering even stronger value-added service capabilities and extended breadth and depth of products for our local customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"It was important for us to partner with an established industry veteran that has a similar culture and dedication to exceptional service. We found that in White Cap," said Cissy McCaa, Owner of Triumph Geo-Synthetics, Inc. "I look forward to a collaborative and successful future for our employees and customers."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC