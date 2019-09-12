White Castle® Celebrates First Anniversary of Making Impossible™ Slider a Permanent Menu Item In All Castle Restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been exactly one year since White Castle introduced the Impossible™ Slider as a permanent menu item, and the fast-food chain said the addition of the plant-based burger has been a resounding success.

White Castle® Impossible™ Slider celebrates one year as a permanent menu item at White Castle restaurants nationwide.

White Castle, the country's first fast-food hamburger chain and home of The Original Slider®, debuted the Impossible™ Slider in April 2018 in 140 White Castle locations in Chicago, New York and New Jersey. It became an overnight sensation, generating headlines and inciting a social media frenzy. Based on the Impossible™ Slider's overwhelming popularity, White Castle introduced it as a permanent menu on Sept. 12, 2018, at each of the company's nearly 400 restaurants nationwide. And demand for the Impossible™ Slider hasn't slowed since.

"As a family-owned business that first introduced the hamburger to the masses nearly a century ago, it just feels right that we could also be on the leading edge of the plant-based protein movement today," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "And with the Impossible Slider at just $1.99, Cravers can easily come back for more."

In keeping with its long-standing reputation as an innovator, White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger chain to partner with Impossible™ Foods on a systemwide launch of the Impossible™ Slider, which was quickly hailed as "one of the country's best fast-food burgers, period." The protein-packed slider made from plants looks, tastes and even sizzles like real beef.

"We've appealed to customers who weren't necessarily thinking about White Castle before," Richardson said. "Bottom line is that it's about great tasting food being available to more people. And trust me, the Impossible™ Slider is every bit as delicious as advertised."

White Castle restaurants cook the Impossible™ Sliders, which are shaped in the company's distinctive square format, on grills separate from those used for products made from real beef. The company's buns do not contain any animal-based products, making the Impossible™ Slider a great option for vegans as well as for vegetarians and others who simply want to minimize their meat consumption.

In yet another example of its commitment to satisfy cravings of all kinds, White Castle plans to release a brand-new stuffing recipe using the White Castle Impossible™ Slider as the main ingredient. It will be the first time the company introduces a new Thanksgiving stuffing recipe since 1991, when it released its celebrated recipe featuring The Original Slider®.

To enjoy a White Castle Impossible™ Slider at a restaurant near you, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or simply satisfy their cravings by picking them up at grocery stores nationwide. www.whitecastle.com

About Impossible™ Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., a Professor Emeritus at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institution, investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

