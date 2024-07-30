White Castle Fights Inflation by Rolling Back the Clock and the Prices for a Sack of 10 Cheese Sliders

Lower price matches 2011 menu price

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is looking for value this summer, and White Castle is delivering! On July 26, the popular fast-food burger chain began offering a sack of 10 Cheese Sliders for just $7.99 — more than 30% off the regular price ($8.99 in New York and New Jersey). That's just less than 80¢ for each Cheese Slider — a price not seen since 2011, and a price that's less than what most fast-food chains are charging for an individual combo meal.

White Castle initially launched the 10 for $7.99 deal earlier this month in St. Louis as part of a campaign promoting its 99th anniversary in the St. Louis market. The offer was so popular that White Castle is expanding it to all of its restaurant markets.

"Families everywhere are tired of almost needing a small loan when they go out for fast food, and we know these days our customers want to make every penny count," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "So, we're giving our customers what they crave: 10 of our steamy, mouthwatering Cheese Sliders at a price they can't afford to miss."

The easily sharable sack of 10 Cheese Sliders is ideal for a lunch with friends, a family dinner, an after-school snack, a late-night treat after an evening out, or any other time the Crave hits. Customers can mix and match their choice of cheeses — American, jalapeño and smoked cheddar.

"It's hard to believe, but it was 103 years ago when our founder, Billy Ingram, started White Castle with a simple belief: every family deserves the chance to enjoy hot, tasty and affordable food from a restaurant. The Cheesy 10 Sack deal makes that vision a reality all these years later."

This special pricing is available for a limited time.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

