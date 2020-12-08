White Castle Comfort Foods Return - the Emotional Hug the World Has Been Craving

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle® is bringing back comfort food, just in time for the chilly winter ahead. This week, the fast food restaurant chain added two past favorites – the Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac & Cheese Nibblers – as well as a brand new item, the Smoky Joe Slider, to its menu through Feb. 14, 2021. So if you're craving comfort food, White Castle has you covered!

The Sloppy Joe Slider is just like the classic Sloppy Joe, only Slider-sized. The much-craved, limited-time-offer sandwich features a delicious blend of 100% beef, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and a sweet and tangy sauce. At just 99 cents, the Sloppy Joe Slider is a deal-icious delight. (Cheese can be added for a small additional charge.)

The Smoky Joe Slider is White Castle's Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onion crisps for a whole new taste experience.

The yummy Mac & Cheese Nibblers are made with macaroni and cheddar cheese coated with a crave-able cheddar batter. Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, they're sooo satisfying – and comforting! And they're available in three sizes: small, medium and the shareable sack.

Those who want to share the joy that comfort food offers can mix and match any six Sloppy Joe or Smoky Joe Sliders in the new "Joe Six Pack," which costs only $6.

"What we've all been aching for is a warm hug, even if it's emotional and not physical," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "At the Castle, we've got you covered. With special offers of hot and tasty food like the new Smoky Joe Slider, our Cravers have a lot to look forward to!"

If these craveable comfort foods aren't enough, there are always awesome deals and special offers all year long for members of Craver Nation, White Castle's customer loyalty program. New members get a free combo meal when they sign up on the White Castle app.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921.

