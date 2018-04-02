White Castle® Joins Autism Speaks® to "Light It Up Blue" for 10th Annual Fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's favorite family-owned hamburger chain for 97 years, announced today the launch of its annual fundraiser for Autism Speaks as part of its philanthropic Castle Shares initiative. This year's fundraiser will mark one decade of partnership between White Castle and Autism Speaks, a global organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for people with autism and their families.

In support of World Autism Month in April, White Castle will collect donations on behalf of Autism Speaks through the sales of $1, $3 and $5 puzzle pieces, in keeping with the organization's iconic blue puzzle-piece logo. Donations will be accepted from April 2 to May 12 and donors can display their support by donning a puzzle piece temporary tattoo, distributed to participants at each restaurant while supplies last. Cravers are encouraged to spread the word by sharing a picture of the puzzle piece tattoos on social media with the hashtags #AutismSpeaks and #CastleShares.

"We're extremely proud to have partnered with Autism Speaks for a decade to raise awareness and much needed donations during World Autism Month," said Erin Shannon, corporate relations manager at White Castle and member of the fourth generation of White Castle leadership. "Our family, and the families of many of our team members, have a personal connection to autism. Our commitment to show support for those who have been impacted is a large part of who we are as a company."

In addition to the sale of puzzle pieces in White Castle restaurants, customers can support the cause from home through online or mobile app ordering. For every Crave Case ordered online or through the mobile app, $3 of the proceeds will be donated to Autism Speaks. White Castle will also promote the fundraiser with inserts included with retail products in grocery, club stores and convenience stores encouraging Cravers across the country to participate.

Beginning May 15 for National Slider Day, White Castle will be selling Original Slider scented candles in stores and online, with proceeds going to Autism Speaks. The slider box-shaped candles make for an unforgettable gift that's guaranteed to warm the heart and keep Cravebuds active.

Autism Speaks® and White Castle® have partnered together to "Light It Up Blue" for 10 years, raising over $6.6 million. Last year, White Castle Cravers and team members raised more than $880,000 for Autism Speaks by selling puzzle pieces throughout the five-week campaign. This year the family-owned business is aiming high and hoping to surpass $900,000 in contributions.

"We are so thankful to the White Castle team and their customers for their commitment to this campaign, year after year," said Lisa Goring, Autism Speaks chief program and marketing officer. "Their generous donations make a difference in people's daily lives right now, while helping us pave the way for research breakthroughs in the future."

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com

About Castle Shares

By feeding hunger, hope and dreams, the White Castle family helps build strong, thriving, Craver communities through the Castle Shares program. Founder Billy Ingram believed in taking care of people and giving back to the community. His philosophy still remains a focus of the family-owned business today. White Castle donates $2.1 million every year to a variety of charities across the nation, including over $880,000 to Autism Speaks in 2017. The White Castle family supports more than 50 charities each year with volunteers, money and food donations.

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Most forms of autism are caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. We empower people with autism and their families with resources, online tools and information covering the life span. Go to AutismSpeaks.org to learn more, donate or join an Autism Speaks Walk.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-joins-autism-speaks-to-light-it-up-blue-for-10th-annual-fundraiser-300622633.html

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

