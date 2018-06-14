White Castle® Kicks Off Summer With Shareable Specials And Sippable Smoothies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is baring all with its summer taste sensations, including bold value offers on the favorite dippable Chicken Rings and taste-quenching summer smoothies. The offers are now available in all participating White Castle restaurants for a limited time.

"Although we've been known as America's Slider experts for 97 years, our Original Chicken Rings have long been a fan favorite," said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president. "We recognize that it's time to give a nod to the growing following of these perfectly shaped dipping delights, and this bold new offer shows that the ring is the thing!"

In a sea of unimaginative nuggets, White Castle's Original Chicken Rings are made with all white meat chicken and breaded to perfection. Cravers have their choice of dipping sauces including bbq, honey mustard, ranch or zesty zing. The chain's bold new value deals include 12 Chicken Rings for just $2.99, and for those who are craving more, 20 Chicken Rings for $4.99 ($5.49 in New York, New Jersey and Chicago area Castles).

In addition to these Crave-able quantities, fans can get cool this summer with a full line-up of refreshing smoothies, including the return of the Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie! Served alongside Strawberry Banana and Peach, this favorite is back this summer and is blended with Country Time® lemonade, real Dole® fruit and Yoplait® yogurt.

"Nothing says summer like a cool treat and our smoothies are the perfect way to beat the heat and quench those summer cravings," said Richardson.

For a limited time, Cravers completing orders online or in the mobile app can Share A Meal® and get 10 Original Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings and a sack of fries for the special price of $12.99, with no promotion code required. Visit White Castle's website for details and availability.

All summer long, White Castle is accepting entries for its annual Cravers Hall of Fame class. The boldest and most passionate Cravers are encouraged to submit original stories about their relationship with White Castle, and why White Castle is meaningful to them. Winners join over 200 other Cravers from across the United States including some celebrity Cravers such as Kal Penn and John Cho of Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, rock icon Alice Cooper, and most recently award-winning fashion designer Telfar Clemens. The deadline for entering the 2018 contest is September 30, 2018. Entries can be submitted online at whitecastle.com/CHOF, where rules and regulations are also posted.

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com

Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information on White Castle visit whitecastle.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-kicks-off-summer-with-shareable-specials-and-sippable-smoothies-300666500.html

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

