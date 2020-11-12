White Castle Offers Fun Ways to Make This Year's Thanksgiving Memorable

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is going to be a little different this year thanks to COVID-19. Big gatherings will, in many cases, give way to smaller celebrations with close friends and family. But that doesn't mean the holiday can't still be an affair to remember.

Always wanting to create memorable moments for its Craver Nation, White Castle is providing plenty of inspiration for a special Thanksgiving celebration, whether observed virtually or in person.

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain has teamed up with Grammy-award winning musician Coolio to promote its beloved Slider-based stuffing recipe. The iconic ‘90s rapper and former host of the cooking show “Cookin’ with Coolio” will share his culinary talents online as he demonstrates how to make this ultimate Thanksgiving side dish. White Castle first introduced the stuffing recipe nearly 30 years ago. Both the traditional and meat-free recipes can be found on White Castle’s website under “Recipes.” The Original Slider® and Impossible™ Slider can be purchased at White Castle restaurants. The Original Slider® can also be picked up in freezer aisles at retail stores across the country. White Castle is also encouraging customers to ditch the sweatpants we’ve all been wearing for months, get dressed up and enjoy a “Fancy Friendsgiving.” White Castle has paired up with actor, rapper and social media influencer Tim Chatarangsu, who will be sharing a series of posts on his YouTube channel showing how he celebrates his own Fancy Friendsgiving and encouraging others to share their ideas using #WhiteCastleFriendsgiving. White Castle fans on social media will be encouraged to share their own crave-worthy twists on this classic celebration using the hashtag #WhiteCastleFriendsgiving, and one lucky Craver will receive a limited edition Cravey Boat to adorn their future holiday feast table. White Castle will post more information on its social media accounts in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

For starters, America's first fast-food hamburger chain has teamed up with Grammy-award winning musician Coolio to promote its beloved Slider-based stuffing recipe. The iconic '90s rapper and former host of the cooking show "Cookin' with Coolio" will share his culinary talents online as he demonstrates how to make this ultimate Thanksgiving side dish.

White Castle introduced the stuffing recipe nearly 30 years ago using The Original Slider® as the primary ingredient. In 2019, White Castle released a new version of the recipe using the Impossible™ Slider for Cravers who want a non-meat option. Both the traditional and meat free recipes can be found on White Castle's website under "Recipes." The Original Slider® and Impossible™ Slider can be purchased at White Castle restaurants. The Original Slider® can also be picked up in freezer aisles at retail stores across the country. Whichever Slider is used, the recipe is the stuff(ing) dreams are made of!

White Castle is also encouraging customers to ditch the sweatpants we've all been wearing for months, get dressed up and enjoy a "Fancy Friendsgiving." White Castle has paired up with actor, rapper and social media influencer Tim Chantarangsu, who will be sharing a series of posts on his YouTube channel showing how he celebrates his own Fancy Friendsgiving and encouraging others to share their crave-worthy twists on this classic celebration using the hashtag #WhiteCastleFriendsgiving. One lucky Craver will receive a limited edition Cravey Boat to adorn their future holiday feast table. White Castle will post more information on its social media accounts in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

"White Castle exists to feed the souls of Cravers everywhere, in every possible way," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "In a year unlike any other, we're redefining how people celebrate Thanksgiving. Whether you're flying solo, hosting a virtual gathering or joining a few friends and family members, we want to help make it a holiday to remember."

Instead of a turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving fixings, a Fancy Friendsgiving feast – or even Thanksgiving dinner, for that matter – can feature any combination of Sliders for the main course as well as White Castle's tantalizing sides, such as French fries, onion rings and mozzarella cheese sticks. Customers can use White Castle's new member loyalty program, Craver Nation, to receive discounts when purchasing food at any White Castle restaurant. New members will receive a free combo meal with four Original Sliders, a small order of French fries and a small soft drink when they sign up.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

