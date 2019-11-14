White Castle® Offers Recipe For The Stuff(ing) Dreams Are Made Of

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What would Thanksgiving dinner be without stuffing? Made with bread, butter, herbs and a variety of other ingredients, stuffing is one of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes.

White Castle Impossible™ Slider Stuffing The White Castle Impossible™ Slider Stuffing features none other than the Impossible™ Slider as the main ingredient. The plant-based burger is mixed with celery, vegetable broth, pepper, sage and thyme to make a delectable dish sure to please non-meat eaters and meat-eaters alike! It’s easy, homemade stuffing everyone will love. White Castle® Original Slider Stuffing Recipe White Castle’s Original Slider Stuffing originated in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother’s family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders. White Castle is open on Thanksgiving, so Cravers can pick up Sliders and Impossible™ Sliders at their nearby Castle. They can also find Original Sliders in the freezer section at grocery stores across the country.

For anyone looking for a simple but savory stuffing recipe, either vegetarian or meat-based, White Castle® has you covered – just in time for National Stuffing Day (Nov. 21) and Thanksgiving! This year, to complement its traditional stuffing recipe that's made with the Original Slider®, the family-owned chain is releasing a new, vegetarian stuffing recipe. It's the stuffing dreams are made of!

"We introduced our White Castle Original Slider Stuffing nearly 30 years ago, and it continues to be an appetizing and anticipated addition to the Thanksgiving dinner menus of our loyal Cravers across the country," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "This year, we're excited to introduce a new version of our traditional recipe using the Impossible™ Slider, giving our vegetarian Cravers a non-meat option they're going to love."

White Castle is confident the new White Castle Impossible™ Slider Stuffing will be just as popular as the Original Slider-based recipe.

"It's a super-simple recipe that will stand the test of thyme and time," Richardson said. "It's so good that people will want to eat it all year long, not just on Thanksgiving."

White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing originated in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders. White Castle is open on Thanksgiving, so Cravers can pick up Sliders and Impossible™ Sliders at their nearby Castle. They can also find Original Sliders in the freezer section at grocery stores across the country. The Impossible™ Slider is available in White Castle restaurants.

The stuffing recipes are provided below. For more unique recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/food/recipes.

White Castle® Impossible™ Slider Stuffing

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing

Ingredients:

10 White Castle® Impossible™ Sliders, no pickles 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper 1 cup vegetable broth

Instructions:

Tear the Impossible™ Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl Add diced celery and seasonings Add 1 cup of vegetable broth and toss well; let ingredients sit for 10 minutes to absorb Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes

White Castle® Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10-12 pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl Add diced celery and seasonings Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes

