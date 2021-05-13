White Castle to Celebrate National Slider Day by Giving Craver Nation Members A Free Slider, No Purchase Necessary

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle will reward its most steadfast customers with an offer for a free Slider of their choice on National Slider Day May 15. Members of Craver Nation, White Castle's customer loyalty program, will receive the offer through the White Castle app. No purchase is necessary. It's White Castle's way of saying thanks to its devoted Cravers, whose passion for White Castle Sliders has no bounds. Anyone who is not yet a member of Craver Nation can join on White Castle's app through May 15 to receive the offer.

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic, steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions hamburger, which in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time." Though the Original Slider is highly regarded for its hot and juicy taste, the 100% beef patty is equally as famous for its 2 x 2 inch size, making it so easy to eat it was dubbed the Slider. Today, restaurants and chefs around the world use the term to describe their own small, easy-to-eat sandwiches.

White Castle's menu of Sliders has grown significantly since the Original Slider was introduced 100 years ago, in 1921. White Castle now offers 12 varieties of beef, chicken, fish and plant-based Sliders, including the Chicken and Waffles Slider, the Panko Breaded Fish Slider and the Impossible Slider, as well as limited-time seasonal favorites, like the Seafood Crab Cake and Sloppy Joe sliders.

Cravers nationwide can find several of White Castle's great-tasting Sliders, including The Original Slider and the Classic Cheese Slider, in their grocer's freezers. Both the retail and restaurant versions of the tasty little burgers can be used to make all types of delicious dishes, from soups and salads to quiche and casseroles. Check out White Castle's website for inspiration!

"National Slider Day gives us an opportunity to show our appreciation to the Craver Nation," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "We are so grateful for their steadfast devotion to the Crave."

White Castle expects to give away tens of thousands of Sliders at its more than 360 Castles. In addition, White Castle will offer a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Combo #1 by delivery only. Customers can order directly from Uber Eats or Grubhub.

National Slider Day falls smack dab in the middle of National Hamburger Month, another White Castle creation meant to honor the fast-food hamburger industry it pioneered. In honor of the occasion — and in observance of its 100th birthday this year — White Castle has several events, offers and announcements lined up throughout the month, including its Birthday Bash and Time Machine Sweepstakes.

White Castle Birthday Bash

What's a birthday without a party, right? Because COVID prevented White Castle from hosting a big in-person gala for its 100th birthday, it will host a virtual Birthday Bash instead, and everyone is invited! The party will take place Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET. That's when Jon Petz, an author, entertainer and confirmed Craver, will kick off the festivities.

The live event, which will be broadcast from White Castle's home office in front of a small audience, promises a fun time for everyone. It will include comments from Ingram family members and special guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel, Spice Adams, Telfar Clemens & Babak Radboy, and Tommy Shaw. It will also feature a performance by rock musician Jim Babjak of the Smithereens, a special celebration honoring Triumph the Insult Comedy Dog, a mixology lesson from NYC bartender and White Castle friend Mr. Gandy, and announcements about upcoming partnerships and collaborations.

The Birthday Bash will be streamed live on WhiteCastleLive.com and on all of White Castle's social media platforms.

White Castle Time Machine Sweepstakes

White Castle is running its Time Machine Sweepstakes* through July 11. The decade-themed sweepstakes allows White Castle's restaurant and retail customers to explore the company's past, present and future while giving them the chance to win thousands of prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000 in cash.

There are several ways to play and win, but all start by jumping into the time machine at WhiteCastleTimeMachine.com. Players can enter every day until the sweepstakes ends on July 11. No purchase is necessary to play or win, but every White Castle purchase, whether it's from a restaurant or a location where our retail Sliders are sold, offers an additional chance for the $100,000 grand prize.

*About the White Castle Time Machine Sweepstakes

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins 5/1/21 at 12:00 PM ET and ends 7/11/21 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Open to legal residents in the U.S., at least 18 years old. For official rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions visit https://whitecastletimemachine.com. Void where prohibited. Messaging and data rates may apply. Sponsor: White Castle Management Co., 555 Edgar Waldo Way, Columbus, OH 43215.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

