White Castle® To Complement Its Plant-Based Impossible Slider With A Dairy-Free Alternative To Cheddar Cheese

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's first fast-food hamburger chain will soon become one of the first fast-food hamburger chains in the U.S. to offer a dairy-free alternative to cheddar cheese. White Castle announced today that it will launch the non-dairy product on Mar. 1 in its New Jersey and New York City restaurants.

White Castle, the country’s first fast-food hamburger chain, will become one of the first fast-food hamburger chains in the U.S. to offer a dairy-free alternative to cheddar cheese when it launches the new non-dairy product on March 1, 2020, in its New Jersey and New York City restaurants.

Customers will be able to order dairy free cheddar to top any slider, including the Impossible™ Slider, the plant-based slider that White Castle introduced in April 2018 as a test item and then launched as a permanent menu item five months later. The protein-packed slider made from plants looks, tastes and even sizzles like real beef.

"Our Impossible Slider was an instant Craver favorite, but it's about to get a new dimension with the introduction of dairy-free cheddar," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "We are excited to bring this new non-dairy, vegan item to Cravers in the New York and New Jersey areas with the hope of taking it to other markets in the future."

White Castle has been growing its plant-based menu offering for years. The Slider pioneer introduced its Veggie Slider, a vegan patty made by Dr. Praeger's, in 2015. The Veggie Slider is available in restaurants and in retail outlets. White Castle's Black Bean Slider is also available in retail outlets only. White Castle updated its bun recipe to conform to vegan dietary restrictions.

With such a history in menu innovation of this type, it is no surprise that White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger chain to partner with Impossible™ Foods to offer the Impossible™ Slider, which was quickly hailed as "one of the country's best fast-food burgers, period." Now it's the first fast-food hamburger chain to partner with GoodPlanet Foods, the company that makes the non-dairy cheddar.

"We're committed to innovation, and we're always looking for ways to do things better and make things better for our loyal customers," Richardson said. "It's exciting to be the fast-food restaurant that's leading the trend in providing plant-based options for consumers."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

