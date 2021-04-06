White Castle® Unveils New "Birthday Cake on a Stick" Dessert and Savings on Slider 10-Sack as 100th Birthday Celebrations Continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business since 1921, formally kicked off its 100th birthday on March 10 with special events and offers to continue throughout the year. This month, the fast-food innovator unveils a few Crave-worthy items, one a nod to its iconic history and the other celebrating its future.

In 1927, Billy Ingram, the founder of White Castle and great-grandfather of the current generation at the helm, invented restaurant carryout by offering a bag of Sliders that could be purchased specifically to take home. Alongside that innovation came one of the industry's most recognized taglines, "Buy 'em by the sack."

"White Castle has been a food industry innovator for 100 years," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "But none of that would be successful without our incredible customers turning to the Castle to satisfy their Cravings this past century."

Today, that tradition has continued at White Castle restaurants where a "10 Sack" of Sliders is available at any time, morning, noon or night. In homage to those beginnings, for a limited time, customers can purchase the Original 10 Sack, with 10 steamy Original Sliders, for just $5.99 ($6.99 in NY/NJ/CHIC), plus tax. Customers can also upgrade their order to the Share-A-Meal #7, a perfect party for two or more complete with 10 Original Sliders, 2 small fries, and 2 small soft drinks. For a limited time, the upgrade to this Craver favorite is also available at a discounted price, which varies by region.

The special 10 Sack offers cover Cravers for the meal, but often dessert is essential, particularly when celebrating something special. Mark your calendar for April 18 when White Castle begins offering its new sweet addition, Birthday Cake On-A-Stick. Joining the lineup of dessert favorites, including Fudge Dipped Cheesecake On-A-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie On-A-Stick and Gooey Buttercake On-A-Stick, the birthday cake variation features a vanilla cake base with white frosting, topped with blue, white and orange sprinkles. This limited time dessert offering is perfect for celebrating 100 years of Cravings!

"Throughout the year we are inviting Cravers to be part of the festivities," added Richardson. "So, pass around the birthday cake-on-a-stick and let's celebrate the next 100 years!"

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

