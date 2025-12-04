WHITE CLAW® AND PLEASE DON'T DESTROY SERVE HOLIDAY HEAT WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION HOST COLLECTION, BECAUSE CLOSE FRIENDS ROAST FRIENDS

The number one hard seltzer brand is bringing friends together over heavy laughs and light burns for the holidays, because close friends don't just toast each other, they roast each other.

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are the perfect time for raising a White Claw® Hard Seltzer and toasting to friends, but the iconic hard seltzer knows that close friends roast friends. In fact, a new survey found that friends who regularly roast each other are nearly twice as loyal, with 78% saying roasting feels playful and friendly*. So, when it's time to gather and celebrate your real ones, nothing goes better together than a friendly roast and the uniquely refreshing taste of White Claw. As the holidays heat up, White Claw is adding fuel to the fun: In partnership with comedy trio (and real-life friends) Please Don't Destroy, White Claw is dropping the limited-edition Roast Host Collection. Warning: You will get served.

Comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy teams up with White Claw® Hard Seltzer to launch the limited-edition Roast Host Collection – infusing holiday gatherings with laughter, light burns, and refreshingly crisp White Claw™ moments. The Roast Host Collection by White Claw® and Please Don’t Destroy features tongue-in-cheek designed hosting essentials for serving up holiday laughter – and a few light burns – one dish at a time.

The collection features a lineup of holiday hosting essentials inscribed with tongue-in-cheek roasts designed to make it feel like Please Don't Destroy is raising an ice-cold White Claw right alongside you and your friends, throwing down just the right amount of friendly heat to spice up your holiday hang. The collection includes:

A Serving Platter – Big enough to hold the main course and an epic diss like, " You're so brave for speaking before thinking. "

– Big enough to hold the main course and an epic diss like, " " A Serving Bowl – Like a cheeky sidekick to the main event who is never afraid to speak their mind.

– Like a cheeky sidekick to the main event who is never afraid to speak their mind. Dinner Plates (Set of 4 or sold individually) – Perfect for serving up the meal inscribed with such classics as, " You couldn't read a room if it had subtitles." and " Unsolicited advice is your love language. "

– Perfect for serving up the meal inscribed with such classics as, " and " " Coaster 4-Pack – Designed to catch every burn, not every spill — leaving nothing behind but laughs.

– Designed to catch every burn, not every spill — leaving nothing behind but laughs. Cloth Napkin 4-Pack – The finishing touch to any tablescape to dab away tears of laughter.

"It's no secret we love a holiday party, primarily because it's one of the few times it's socially acceptable to roast your friends in public," said Please Don't Destroy. "Teaming up with White Claw means we get to do that and sip a refreshingly crisp ClawTM by the fire, which feels like a win-win. The holidays are for laughter, love, and reminding your friends it's 'chew, swallow, and then talk'."

To become a host with all the roasts, grab the limited-edition Roast Host Collection exclusively at whiteclaw.com/holiday-roast starting Thursday, December 4 at 1 p.m. ET with a second drop of playful burns to follow on December 10 at 1 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Items in the collection start at $5, so for the price of your favorite single can of White Claw, or a whole variety pack, you can snag all the Roast Host essentials. Plus, for added laughs, White Claw fans can purchase the full collection for $45 plus tax.

"The holidays are all about laughter, connection, and maybe calling out your friend who makes the group chat go silent – and we love them for it," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, White Claw. "Together with Please Don't Destroy, we're celebrating the ultimate sign of real friendship: friends who playfully roast each other tend to be your most loyal and closest friends. It's about being able to laugh at each other, then crack open a White Claw afterward. We're raising a Claw to the good-natured bonding that makes the best friendships feel even funnier and hangs more memorable."

The roast doesn't stop there. Fans can also head to whiteclaw.com/holiday-roast to interact with the Roast Generator - a tool designed to deliver the perfect mix of light burns, big laughs, and holiday cheer. All they have to do is share a few details about a friend and Please Don't Destroy will serve up a piping hot personalized roast video that strikes the ideal balance of humor and affection. Whether their friend is the sports-obsessed know-it-all of the group or a fitness-enthused hot mess, Please Don't Destroy will deliver a custom burn guaranteed to spark holiday laughter.

While the White Claw Holiday Roast Collection is available for a limited time, White Claw Hard Seltzer is available at retailers nationwide, including flavors like Black Cherry, Mango, and Natural Lime, along with White Claw Zero Proof, ClawTails, and Surge. White Claw pairs perfectly with any holiday party, gift swap, or lighthearted fun (21+). Because true friendship means more than a toast. It's the kind of bond that can handle a roast.

To learn more, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram, or visit whiteclaw.com.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in over 20 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @WhiteClaw for more information.

ABOUT PLEASE DON'T DESTROY

Please Don't Destroy is a New York-based comedy trio composed of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. Known for their sharp, absurdist humor and viral sketches on Saturday Night Live, the group has become a cultural force in modern comedy.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

Online quantitative survey via Pollfish. National sample of 1,000. General Population, age 21+, balanced by age, gender, regions, and ethnicity.

