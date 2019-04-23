White Elm Capital Hires Investment Management Veteran Stephen LaVersa to Oversee Business Development

GREENWICH, Conn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Elm Capital, LLC ("White Elm"), an investment management firm that specializes in global long/short equity investing, today announced that Stephen LaVersa has joined the firm as a Managing Director and will oversee White Elm's business development and expansion initiatives, working with the firm's existing business team.

"We are incredibly pleased to have Steve—an industry veteran with 32 years of business development experience in the investment management industry—join our team and assist us with White Elm's next phase of growth and development," said Matthew Iorio, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at White Elm. "Steve's extensive business development capabilities and operational expertise will allow our firm to provide a high level of service and partnership to our existing clients and cultivate new relationships that will support our growth objectives."

"In 2018, we began an effort to expand our business development and investment teams to bring on additional experienced talent," continued Mr. Iorio. "The addition of Steve to our White Elm team completes that process and places us in a strong position, from both an investing and business infrastructure perspective, to achieve our business goals. The opportunities we see in the market are numerous and we are very excited to pursue these investment ideas as we look ahead."

Mr. LaVersa has more than 32 years of experience working in financial services and over 15 years in leadership roles at various alternative investment firms. Prior to joining White Elm, Mr. LaVersa was a Partner at Gramercy Funds Management, an emerging markets investment firm based in Greenwich, CT. He was also previously a Managing Partner and Founder at Tower Lane Partners, LLC, and before that, Mr. LaVersa served as a Managing Director at FrontPoint Partners, a Morgan Stanley company. Earlier in his career, he worked for Goldman Sachs Asset management and Federated Investors.

"I am very excited to join White Elm Capital—a team I have known for many years and for which I have the greatest respect and admiration," said Stephen LaVersa, Managing Director at White Elm. "White Elm has had a focused, process-driven and differentiated investment approach that has contributed to the firm's success since its inception 12 years ago. I am looking forward to working with the team to achieve continued success in the years to come."

White Elm Capital, LLC is an investment management firm that specializes in global long/short equity investing. Founded in 2007, the firm is based in Greenwich, CT and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment adviser.

