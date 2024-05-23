White House Appoints Two New Members to the Presidio Trust Board of Directors

Chuck Collins and Patsy Ishiyama are Long-time Civic Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House has appointed two long-time civic leaders to the Presidio Trust board of directors. Charles (Chuck) M. Collins and Patricia (Patsy) J. Ishiyama. Both are San Francisco residents. Their terms extend through May 4, 2027.

Mr. Collins is president emeritus of the YMCA of San Francisco where he served for nearly two decades as president and chief executive officer. He is also an Inaugural presidential fellow at the University of San Francisco and the special advisor for youth and climate initiatives to the secretary general of the World Alliance of YMCAs in Geneva. Mr. Collins is president of the San Francisco Arts Commission and is on the boards of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Commonwealth Club/World Affairs Council, and the Community Council of the UCSF Center for Community Engagement.

Ms. Ishiyama is a vice president of the Ishiyama Corporation and president of the Ishiyama Foundation. She serves as vice chair of the board of directors of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, as a board member of the Resources Legacy Fund, and as a trustee of the NPR Foundation. She is a former trustee of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

"We're delighted to welcome Chuck and Patsy, long-time supporters of the park," says Jean Fraser, CEO of the Presidio Trust. "Their experience will be invaluable as we continue to make the Presidio a place that's welcoming for everyone and where plants and animals thrive. I'm especially looking forward to their guidance as we take on big infrastructure improvements that will make the Presidio green and resilient for decades to come."

"As a native of San Francisco born just after World War II, I experienced the transition of our military bases from wartime infrastructure to peace environments fully integrated into the fabric of our communities," says Mr. Collins. "Nothing could better exemplify these changes than the Presidio Trust."

"The Presidio represents the best of San Francisco with its rich history, its sustainable landscape, its breathtaking vistas, and its use and enjoyment by a diverse population," says Ms. Ishiyama. "Visitors locally, nationally, and from around the world come to the Presidio and leave inspired and rejuvenated. I am honored to be a member of the Presidio Board."

Carole McNeil, a San Francisco Bay Area native and chairman and strategic director of McNeil Capital, is departing the board with her term ending after five years of dedicated service leading the board's Finance and Audit Committee. "Carole's deep knowledge of real estate management helped us navigate through the challenges of the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever," says Fraser. "We're so grateful that Carole applied her many talents to serving the Presidio."

About the Presidio Trust and Board of Directors

The Presidio is one of America's most visited national park sites, located within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Spanning 1,500 acres next to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio is among the most biologically diverse parks in America. Historically a home to native peoples and a military post under three flags, its facilities have been reinvented as museums, restaurants, hotels, homes, and offices. The Presidio Trust is the federal agency that stewards the Presidio, in partnership with the National Park Service and with support from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. The Trust sustains the Presidio by leasing homes and workplaces and offering visitor amenities.

The Presidio Trust is governed by a seven-member board of directors. Six members are appointed by the President of the United States. The seventh is the U.S. Secretary of the Interior or his or her designee. For more information visit www.presidio.gov.

