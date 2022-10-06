White House Gives Directive on the Security of the Software Supply Chain Through Secure Software Development Practices

Emergent and Anglepoint to host informative webinar for Public Sector

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Emergent, LLC and Anglepoint will host an informative webinar on October 27, 2022 to help bridge the gap between security and IT Asset Management (ITAM) in the Public Sector. This webinar comes after new directive released by the White House that states US federal agencies have just 90 days, starting September 14, to create a complete inventory of their software to comply with a new governmental practice on cybersecurity.

Emergent and Anglepoint to host informative webinar for Public Sector

"Emergent is committed to the security of our own IT infrastructure, as well as those of our Public Sector customers," said Paul Kohler, Executive Vice President, Emergent. "We've teamed up with Anglepoint, the leader in IT Asset Management, to ensure our customers have the tools and resources they need to meet the White House's directive."

Cybersecurity is in everyone's best interest; to protect businesses from threats, all hands are required to be on deck. Strengthening the software supply chain through secure software development practices will help build trust and transparency in our modern world's digital infrastructure.

The Security and ITAM in the Public Sector webinar will cover how to best complete the new federal requirements, recent cyberattacks, how and why they happened, incorporating ITAM into your IT strategy, cyber security challenges, and more.

Register for the webinar here: https://www.anglepoint.com/security-and-itam-in-the-public-sector/

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms, including Adobe, Red Hat, Anglepoint, and Samsara, to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. Email [email protected] or visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading provider of IT Asset Management services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, & strategic planning within the cloud, software licensing, & hardware estates of the world's most complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver end-to-end managed services while addressing emergent needs including program strategy development & execution, process engineering, and technology selection & implementation to the Forbes Global 2000. Since 2020, Anglepoint has been recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services.

Contact Information

Emergent, LLC.

Amanda Noon

(757) 748-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergent, LLC