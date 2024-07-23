White House Space Policy Leader Jinni Meehan to Deliver ISSRDC Keynote on Critical Role of the Growing Low Earth Orbit Ecosystem

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space policy in low Earth orbit (LEO) will be the focus of a keynote address at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) from Jinni Meehan, assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). As the ecosystem in LEO continues to mature, sustained support from the federal government and its agencies will enable valuable research and technology development (R&D) that significantly benefits humanity.

ISSRDC is the only conference dedicated specifically to the scientific and technological advancements made onboard the space station and the impacts on the growing economy in LEO. The conference takes place July 29-August 1 at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, with this lunchtime keynote slated for Tuesday, July 30.

The White House OSTP provides advice to the President and federal departments and agencies to strengthen and advance American science and technology. The International Space Station (ISS) represents the cornerstone of U.S. research in LEO, and the R&D conducted on the ISS provides value to the American taxpayers and paves the way for further inquiries that will benefit humanity. During her address, Meehan will present the Biden-Harris Administration's strategic objectives and policy insights regarding space-based R&D, emphasizing the importance of advancing scientific knowledge and exploration onboard this space station and future space platforms.

Meehan joined OSTP as the assistant director for space policy in February 2024. Her portfolio includes a range of civil and commercial space topics including space weather, Earth observations, planetary defense, planetary protection, LEO, orbital debris, microgravity, cislunar, space situational awareness, astronautics, aeronautics, and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing. She is on detail from the NOAA National Weather Service (NWS), where she has served as the National Space Weather Program Manager since 2018, providing coordination within NOAA and across the federal government to ensure a space-weather-ready nation. Meehan was responsible for issues related to global, national, regional, and local policy, products, and services that impact the way NWS communicates space weather information to core partners, the space weather enterprise, and the general public.

ISSRDC brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the ISS. ISSRDC 2024 will showcase how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for R&D that benefits humanity and enables a robust market in LEO.

The conference is hosted by the ISS National Laboratory®, managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™); NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS). To learn more about ISSRDC, including how to register, exhibit, or become a conference sponsor, please visit the conference website .

To download a high-resolution image for this release, click here .

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website .

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page .

