White Lily® Brings Southern Biscuit Tradition to the Freezer Aisle with New Ready-to-Bake Frozen Biscuits

Southern Buttermilk and Classic Butter varieties deliver light, flaky biscuits in under 30 minutes

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 140 years, Southern bakers have trusted White Lily® to create tender, flaky biscuits that taste like home. Now the beloved baking brand is bringing that same tradition to the freezer aisle with the launch of White Lily Frozen Biscuits: ready-to-bake biscuits that deliver homemade taste and texture in under 30 minutes.

White Lily Frozen Southern Buttermilk and Classic Butter Biscuits

Made with the same heritage that has made White Lily the #1 Biscuit Baking Brand for generations, the new frozen biscuits are crafted with 100% soft winter wheat flour, creating the brand's signature light, airy texture and tender crumb. The biscuits bake up golden, fluffy and delicious every time, offering a convenient way to enjoy authentic Southern biscuits without the prep.

The new line will debut with two varieties:

White Lily Frozen Southern Buttermilk Biscuits – a Southern favorite with tangy buttermilk flavor and a soft, fluffy interior

– a Southern favorite with tangy buttermilk flavor and a soft, fluffy interior White Lily Frozen Classic Butter Biscuits – rich, buttery flavor with tender, flaky layers

Perfect for breakfast sandwiches, comforting biscuits and gravy, or as a warm side at dinner, the biscuits are ready to bake straight from the freezer and fresh from the oven in under 30 minutes.

"White Lily has been at the heart of Southern baking for generations," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. "These frozen biscuits deliver the same light, fluffy texture our fans love, now in a convenient heat-and-serve format."

Each 27 oz. package contains 12 ready-to-bake biscuits designed to rise beautifully in the oven and bring the comforting flavors of Southern baking to the table any day of the week.

White Lily Frozen Biscuits will roll out across select Southeastern retailers beginning this spring.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee® brands.

Media Contact:

Jenny Pilewski

[email protected]

SOURCE Hometown Food Company