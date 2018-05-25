White Mountains to Hold 2018 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 8, 2018

Investors and other interested parties can participate either in person or via Webcast. Manning Rountree, CEO, said, "We will discuss White Mountains's operations and our outlook for the Company. Following a short presentation, my partners and I will answer your questions."

For your convenience we have also posted this announcement and the Webcast instructions on the Company's website at www.whitemountains.com. The Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Members and Proxy Statement, and 2017 Management Report are available online at www.envisionreports.com/WTM for viewing and downloading. These documents are also available on our website. Please contact Jennifer Moyer, our Corporate Secretary, at the Company's office at 80 South Main Street, Hanover, New Hampshire 03755 (Tel: 603-640-2200) for hard copies or further information.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Hosts Investor Meeting

Date: Friday, June 8, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Place: Omni Berkshire Place Hotel – 21 E. 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022

To Attend Via Live Webcast:

Please follow these instructions to attend via live Webcast. We recommend connecting 10 minutes prior to the meeting.

1. Audio Instructions – If you plan to listen by phone, please call this number to access the audio portion of the meeting before you log on to view the online portion.

U.S. callers dial toll free: 1-866-763-6861

If outside of the U.S., dial toll number: 1-409-981-0872

When the operator answers the call, give the Passcode 1393358

2. Online Instructions – If you plan to view or view and listen to the live slide presentation via the Web:

Establish your Internet connection and launch your Internet browser

Type the following URL in the address section and press enter: www.whitemountains.com

Click on the "News and Events" link at the top of the home page; select "Events"

On the Events page, click on the hyperlink "Click Here for Webcast"

When prompted, enter the following:

Your full name and email address



Your company name



Your title or position (optional)

You will now be connected to the online portion of the meeting

3. Replay Access : To view a recorded replay of the meeting

Establish your Internet connection and launch your Internet browser

Type the following URL in the address section and press enter: www.whitemountains.com

Click on the "News and Events" link at the top of the home page; select "Events"

On the Events page, click on the hyperlink "Click Here for Webcast"

When prompted, enter the following:

Your full name and email address



Your company name



Your title or position (optional)

You will now be connected to the online portion of the meeting.

CONTACTS: Todd Pozefsky

Tel: (203) 458-5807





Jennifer Moyer

Tel: (603) 640-2210

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-mountains-to-hold-2018-annual-investor-information-meeting-on-june-8-2018-300654814.html

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

