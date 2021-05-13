White Mountains to Hold 2021 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 4, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) will hold its Annual Investor Information Meeting via live Webcast on:

Date: Friday, 4 June, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Investors and other interested parties can participate via Webcast. Manning Rountree, CEO, said, "We will discuss White Mountains's operations and our outlook for the Company. Following a short presentation, my partners and I will answer your questions."

A replay of the webcast and presentation will be accessible on the White Mountains website for 30 days after the event.

For your convenience we have also posted this announcement and the Webcast instructions on the Company's website at www.whitemountains.com. The Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Members and Proxy Statement, and 2020 Management Report are available online at www.envisionreports.com/WTM for viewing and downloading. These documents are also available on our website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

You may pre-register at the event website or register the day of the meeting.

Please follow these instructions to attend the live Webcast.

Webcast Instructions via the Investor Meeting site :

Access the White Mountains Investor Meeting website:

https://investorday.whitemountains.com/

Click on the Register hyperlink

When prompted, enter the following:

Your full name and email address



Your company name, title and country

You will now be connected to the meeting

or

Webcast Instructions via the White Mountains website :

Access the White Mountains website: www.whitemountains.com

Click on the For Shareholders link at the top of the home page

link at the top of the home page On the Overview page, click on the hyperlink "2021 Annual Investor Meeting" under Upcoming Events

When prompted, enter the following:

Your full name and email address



Your company name, title and country

You will now be connected to the meeting

Replay Access :

Follow the same procedures as for the live Webcast.

CONTACTS: Todd Pozefsky

Tel: (203) 458-5807





Jennifer Moyer

Tel: (603) 640-2210

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

