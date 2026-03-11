White Pine Capital Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q4 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and PURCELLVILLE, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Pine Capital® announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best-in-class performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q4 2025. The PSN Top Guns list, published by Zephyr, is an important reference for investors and asset managers.

"These managers have successfully steered through transformative events such as the COVID-19 pandemic market crash, the Brexit referendum, the US-China trade war, the global sell-off of 2015-2016, and the AI Driven market this year", says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "Their ability to adapt to evolving market conditions, strategically position across asset classes, and capture opportunities underscores the enduring importance of active management in delivering value to investors."

Timothy Madey, Chief investment Officer said, "Our team is honored to be recognized, again, for our quarterly, one-, and three-year investment returns. It's gratifying to help our clients meet or exceed their investment objectives by investing in good management teams and companies." The strategy's long-term success is evident in its five- and ten-year results.

White Pine Capital's investment team has a 26-year track record and the firm's Small Cap strategy has been recognized as a PSN Top Gun award winner in fourteen quarterly periods since 2018. The strategy focuses on small public companies that are mispriced and/or misunderstood. White Pine invests in companies with strong management teams, achievable business strategies and strong capital structures that support the strategies.

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

The White Pine Capital Small Cap strategy had one of the top returns for the Quarter, One- and Three- year periods in the PSN Small Cap Core category comprising 156 products. The strategy also earned the PSN Top Guns award in the US Core Universe compared to 695 products for Quarter and One-Year as well as in US Equity Universe out of 2,643 products for the Quarter.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

About White Pine Capital®

With offices in Bloomington, Minnesota and Purcellville, Virginia, White Pine Capital is an independent registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. White Pine Capital was co-founded by the firm's President, Michael S. Wallace, CFA. Mike invited his Cornell MBA classmate, Tim Madey, to co-manage the firm with him when his fellow founders Dennis Senneseth, CFA and Paula Gilmore retired. White Pine Capital provides fee-based discretionary investment advisory services to high net-worth, family office and institutional clients.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 years of data including net and gross-of-fee returns. Zephyr's PSN produces the PSN Outlook eBook series provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here. Visit PSN online to learn more.

SOURCE White Pine Capital