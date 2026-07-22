White Plume's STAR² Ai Now Delivers $29,946 in Additional EBITDA Per Provider Per Year for Ambulatory Physicians, With a Proven Path to a $70,329 Average by 2027

Revenue-cycle AI optimizes only on what the system can see. The $70,329 average operating income annual increase discovery resides in the STAR² Ai data unique to White Plume.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- White Plume, the company behind STAR² Ai, today reported updated results from across its client base: practices using the platform are realizing $29,946 in additional EBITDA per provider per year, measured from encounter-level telemetry across specialties, payers, and provider workflows. On the accelerating rollout of its White Plume 3.0 platform, the company raised its outlook, based on Q2 results, and now expects the average ambulatory physician to gain $70,329 per year by 2027. The increase is up from the $60,000 path White Plume published in April 2026. Current top-quartile clients already achieve these results today. More than three-quarters of that value comes from a layer of the conventional revenue cycle AI automation never sees or touches. EBITDA per provider, not automation rate or denials avoided, is the metric that now separates White Plume's revenue cycle intelligence from marketplace revenue cycle AI automation.

The new figures extend the analysis White Plume released on April 30, 2026, which showed that the ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) AI market is optimizing the wrong financial layer and missing more than $170 billion in annual value hidden in pre-submission silent failure: revenue that is never coded, never surfaced, and never recovered because decision quality broke down before a claim was ever created. Today's results answer the question that analysis raised. What does optimizing the right layer actually earn a practice, per provider, per year?

The composition of the new value achievement number is the finding. White Plume clients create $9.34 in total value per encounter. Of that, $7.13, more than three-quarters, comes from high-fidelity revenue precision, integrity, and compliance. This includes detecting and recovering silent revenue failures on 1.8% of encounters at more than $138 per decision and correcting compliance risk exposure on 4.6% of encounters at more than $101 per decision. The remaining $2.21 comes from coder productivity and denial-related savings, the visible layer where the RCM AI market competes. White Plume counts only the high-fidelity revenue precision, integrity, and compliance value in its per-provider EBITDA figure because that value reaches the bottom line whether or not a practice ever changes its staffing.

"Automation rates and denial statistics are how vendors keep score. EBITDA per provider is how physician owners, CFOs, and investors keep score," said Matthew Menendez, Chief Executive Officer of White Plume. "When you measure the market that way, most of the field is competing over roughly two dollars of a nine-dollar problem. The other seven dollars sit in judgment decisions that never show up in a work queue. And you cannot improve a layer you cannot see."

White Plume illustrates the point with a single decision pattern: whether a same-day office visit is separately identifiable beyond the usual work of an injection. It is the modifier 25 judgment that generic automation routinely gets wrong in both directions. Across 480,859 encounters from March 2025 through February 2026, STAR² Ai guided that decision encounter by encounter. 86.4% were correctly confirmed with no change, 11.4% were flagged as a compliance risk where the visit should not have been billed separately, and 2.2% were identified as supported revenue that would otherwise have gone unbilled. The average economic impact was $130 per decision, or $8.4 million in total from one pattern. White Plume's telemetry observed more than 188,000 unique types of changes affecting revenue precision, integrity, and compliance in 2025 alone, a long tail that national rule sets and one-size-fits-all automation structurally cannot reach. Reaching it requires what STAR² Ai was built on: proprietary, hyperlocal, high-fidelity revenue telemetry that links every prompt, decision, and economic outcome.

The results do not come from working coding teams harder. White Plume 3.0 clients operate at 197 encounters per hour against a national average of 21. This 9 times increase in productivity is the funding mechanism, not the finish line. STAR² Ai safely automates routine encounter decisions and redirects human expertise to the roughly 6% to 15% of encounters where the dollars and the risk concentrate. The platform augments the workforce rather than replacing it, making coders, billers, and operators measurably more valuable contributors to financial performance and compliance.

The raised outlook is grounded in a gap White Plume already measures. Across its client base, top-performing coders are 2.2 times more likely to make high-value precision or compliance decisions than the average coder, and when they do, those decisions carry roughly 3.6 times the financial impact. The result is material, quantified variability. The average coder captures $7.13 of high-fidelity revenue precision, integrity, and compliance value per encounter today, while White Plume's top-quartile clients already capture $26.36. Closing that gap is a product problem, not a hiring problem, and it is the specific problem White Plume's next platform generation is built to solve by routing the highest-value encounters to the highest-value decision-makers and making the best coder's judgment repeatable across every coder, on every encounter.

That gap is what makes the 2027 figure a proven path rather than a projection. The $26.36 level already exists inside White Plume's book today. The company expects the capability that closes the gap, STAR² Ai routing and assist, to be rolling out across its clients by the end of 2026, and the average provider to reach $70,329 by 2027, roughly half the gap at $16.75 per encounter across 4,200 encounters per year, or 2.3 times today's figure. The remaining half represents further upside beyond 2027.

"STAR² Ai is a compounding system, not a static product," said Menendez. "Every quarter of encounter telemetry improves the next quarter's decisions, and every improved decision generates richer telemetry. The per-provider number is $29,946 today, and the proven path to $70,329 runs through capabilities that are already rolling out. For anyone evaluating this category, as a buyer or as a strategic participant, the relevant question is not what the platform earns per provider today. It is what it will earn after another year of compounding that no one else can replicate."

Menendez continued, "Our competitive moat rests on unique, extremely difficult-to-reproduce assets: millions of labeled coding decisions, each linked from the micro-insights that triggered the value produced to the cross-client learning loops that compound with every encounter." White Plume does not disclose how STAR² Ai turns that data into decisions, only what it is worth per provider.

White Plume expects per-provider EBITDA to become the standard diligence question executive buyers put to every revenue cycle AI vendor. How much additional EBITDA per provider per year, and can it be demonstrated at the encounter level? Vendors optimizing the visible layer will struggle to answer. That, the company argues, is the difference between revenue cycle automation and revenue cycle intelligence. It is why White Plume's category position remains a category of one.

About White Plume

White Plume is a revenue cycle intelligence platform focused on improving decision quality within the ambulatory mid-revenue cycle.

The company's core insight is that Revenue Cycle Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been optimizing against the wrong finish line, focusing on denials, edits, and cost reduction rather than total realized revenue per encounter. As a result, 85%+ of economic value is never captured because it is never identified in the first place.

White Plume addresses this gap by detecting and resolving what it defines as "silent revenue and compliance failure": missed, under-coded, or never-surfaced opportunities that do not appear in traditional workflows or reporting systems. Leveraging proprietary, hyperlocal, high-fidelity encounter-level telemetry, White Plume operates as a detection and decision layer within the ambulatory mid-revenue cycle, improving outcomes before claims are generated rather than optimizing workflows after the fact.

The platform is designed to augment, not replace, the healthcare workforce. By eliminating low-signal manual work and surfacing higher-value decisions, White Plume enables coders, billers, and operators to become more impactful contributors to financial performance and compliance within their organizations. White Plume AI-accelerated coders generate an economic impact of $9.34 per encounter and $29,946 in additional EBITDA per provider per year.

The result is a more predictable, higher-fidelity revenue cycle, where healthcare organizations can improve financial outcomes while increasing the strategic value of their teams.

To schedule a live demo, visit https://whiteplume.com/demo/.

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SOURCE White Plume Technologies