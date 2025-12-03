Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law Release Major Update on Behalf of Dozens of Victims in Deadly Louisville UPS Plane Crash

Peterson Law

Dec 03, 2025, 12:17 ET

The joint legal team led by Masten Childers and Justin Peterson now represents more than 80 individuals and multiple local businesses following the November 4 aviation disaster.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law have released an update on the comprehensive wrongful death and catastrophic injury litigation filed on behalf of more than 80 individuals and multiple Louisville-area businesses affected by the November 4 UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

The litigation is led by Masten Childers III, Kentucky Managing Partner at Whiteford Taylor & Preston, alongside Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law. Their joint team includes experienced attorneys and litigation staff working to ensure that victims and their families receive answers, accountability, and justice in the proper jurisdiction.

"This tragedy devastated families, workers, and business owners across Louisville," said Masten Childers III, lead counsel on the case. "Our responsibility is to give them a voice, uncover the truth about what happened, and fight for the full measure of justice they deserve."

Childers further stated that "despite what others are doing, this is not a race to the courthouse. We must be methodical to ensure that those responsible are held accountable in the proper jurisdiction. Justin and I were born and raised in this great Commonwealth – and we intend on ensuring those whose lives were devastated have their voices heard."

Justin Peterson added:
"We are honored to stand with these families. This case is not only about loss—it's about truth, accountability, and preventing anything like this from happening again."

Newly Identified Victims & Clients

Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law now represent more than 80 individuals and numerous commercial entities impacted by the crash. Their continued sign-ups reflect the widespread damage inflicted on the community.

Individuals Represented (List of 85)

  1. Sherline Fedon and Rashaun Fedon as Co-Administrators of the Estate of their father, Lou Fedon
  2. Sherline Fedon, Individually, and as Administrator of the Estate of her daughter, Kimberly Asa
  3. Jamel Beard, Individually and as father of his minor child, daughter of Trina Chavez
  4. Ashley Muse
  5. Deborah Crawford
  6. Jesus Garza
  7. Ezra Nepo
  8. Raphael Nepo
  9. Brian Ruiz
  10. Bedford Adams
  11. Enrique Cabrera Hernandez
  12. Patricia Alejandra Caceres Criceno
  13. Pamela Carr
  14. Demarkis Clayton
  15. Yovani Colina Broche
  16. Kyler Collins
  17. Luis Cruz Ruiz
  18. Joey Garber
  19. Sean Garber
  20. Harry Garber
  21. Lisa Garber
  22. Maikol Escobar
  23. Juan Estrada
  24. Yadira Teruel Estrader
  25. Orlando Gonzalez Fernandez
  26. Cindy Tilford
  27. Yunior Brull Gonzalez
  28. Charles Kujawa
  29. Calvin Lampkin
  30. Alejandro Rojas Lara
  31. Manuel Leos
  32. Christan Solorzano Martinez
  33. Kayla Morris
  34. David Muzzy
  35. Joshua Robinson
  36. Brianmichael Strothoff
  37. Tristen York
  38. Alain Rodriguez Colina
  39. Nathan Distler
  40. Jeanna Christian
  41. Levi Bishop
  42. Leevancleef Florexile
  43. Andrew Shelton
  44. Joseph Vernizzi
  45. Georgie Dow
  46. Patricia Meze Santellan
  47. Justin Aranda
  48. Gary Spivak
  49. Eric Ocidi
  50. Larry Frank
  51. Claudia Guerra
  52. Tywan Johnston
  53. Frank King III
  54. Tia Comstock
  55. Robert Sanders
  56. Keith Seadler
  57. Alex Lalumandier
  58. Uziel David Hernandez Gonzalez
  59. Thomas Victor Ashby
  60. Diane Lynne Bibelhauser
  61. Juan Carlos Mendez Estrada
  62. Jorge "Hugo" Patricio Pantoja Maldonado
  63. Edilberto Ramos Arceo
  64. Lloysiel Urbano Sans Maseda
  65. Brandon Smith
  66. Wyatt Smith
  67. Tia Hite
  68. Amy Bovenmyer
  69. Orlando Adrian Ochoa Ochoa
  70. Gertrudis Villalobos
  71. Brian Bischoff
  72. Jacqueline Morris
  73. Adam Bowman
  74. Yurisan Guerra Hernandez
  75. Roberto Estrada Flores
  76. Alexander Quevedo Hernandez
  77. Juan Carlos Garrido Fernandez
  78. Cynthia Chandler
  79. Willie Berry
  80. Natalie Bain
  81. Jeremy Parker
  82. Ismet Sadikovic
  83. Jaren Haynes
  84. Dazayverra Kennedy
  85. Adis Rizvanovic

Businesses Represented

  1. Algar, Inc. dba Grade A Recycling
  2. SG&D Ventures, LLC
  3. Smith Chassis & Metal
  4. Yocum's Cisterns and Septic Tanks
  5. WPG Family Realty, LLC
  6. B&B Truck Sales, Inc. / Jason Cehic
  7. Hook & Book Towing & Recovery, LLC / Wayne Coomer

Ongoing Investigation

Both firms emphasize that the investigation remains active and that additional claimants may come forward as the community continues to recover and uncover losses. A formal complaint is coming, but we must first respect the injured and their families and allow them time to grieve and understand the full breadth of the tragedy before rushing to the courthouse.

"This is one of the most far-reaching aviation disasters in Kentucky history," said Childers. "We will pursue every avenue to ensure these families receive justice."

About Whiteford Taylor & Preston

Whiteford Taylor & Preston is a full-service law firm with more than 200 attorneys across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The firm represents national and regional clients in complex litigation, business law, regulatory matters, aviation disaster claims, and catastrophic loss cases. Under Masten Childers's leadership, Whiteford's presence has grown in Kentucky bringing extensive trial experience and a commitment to supporting individuals, families, and businesses affected by major disasters.

About Peterson Law

Peterson Law is a Kentucky-based personal injury firm representing victims of catastrophic accidents, trucking crashes, aviation-related injuries, auto collisions, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse. Known for its "Personal Care. Powerful Results." approach, Peterson Law is recognized statewide for securing meaningful results and delivering compassionate, hands-on representation to clients facing life-altering loss.

SOURCE Peterson Law

