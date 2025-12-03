Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law Release Major Update on Behalf of Dozens of Victims in Deadly Louisville UPS Plane Crash

The joint legal team led by Masten Childers and Justin Peterson now represents more than 80 individuals and multiple local businesses following the November 4 aviation disaster.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law have released an update on the comprehensive wrongful death and catastrophic injury litigation filed on behalf of more than 80 individuals and multiple Louisville-area businesses affected by the November 4 UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

The litigation is led by Masten Childers III, Kentucky Managing Partner at Whiteford Taylor & Preston, alongside Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law. Their joint team includes experienced attorneys and litigation staff working to ensure that victims and their families receive answers, accountability, and justice in the proper jurisdiction.

"This tragedy devastated families, workers, and business owners across Louisville," said Masten Childers III, lead counsel on the case. "Our responsibility is to give them a voice, uncover the truth about what happened, and fight for the full measure of justice they deserve."

Childers further stated that "despite what others are doing, this is not a race to the courthouse. We must be methodical to ensure that those responsible are held accountable in the proper jurisdiction. Justin and I were born and raised in this great Commonwealth – and we intend on ensuring those whose lives were devastated have their voices heard."

Justin Peterson added:

"We are honored to stand with these families. This case is not only about loss—it's about truth, accountability, and preventing anything like this from happening again."

Newly Identified Victims & Clients

Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law now represent more than 80 individuals and numerous commercial entities impacted by the crash. Their continued sign-ups reflect the widespread damage inflicted on the community.

Individuals Represented (List of 85)

Sherline Fedon and Rashaun Fedon as Co-Administrators of the Estate of their father, Lou Fedon Sherline Fedon, Individually, and as Administrator of the Estate of her daughter, Kimberly Asa Jamel Beard, Individually and as father of his minor child, daughter of Trina Chavez Ashley Muse Deborah Crawford Jesus Garza Ezra Nepo Raphael Nepo Brian Ruiz Bedford Adams Enrique Cabrera Hernandez Patricia Alejandra Caceres Criceno Pamela Carr Demarkis Clayton Yovani Colina Broche Kyler Collins Luis Cruz Ruiz Joey Garber Sean Garber Harry Garber Lisa Garber Maikol Escobar Juan Estrada Yadira Teruel Estrader Orlando Gonzalez Fernandez Cindy Tilford Yunior Brull Gonzalez Charles Kujawa Calvin Lampkin Alejandro Rojas Lara Manuel Leos Christan Solorzano Martinez Kayla Morris David Muzzy Joshua Robinson Brianmichael Strothoff Tristen York Alain Rodriguez Colina Nathan Distler Jeanna Christian Levi Bishop Leevancleef Florexile Andrew Shelton Joseph Vernizzi Georgie Dow Patricia Meze Santellan Justin Aranda Gary Spivak Eric Ocidi Larry Frank Claudia Guerra Tywan Johnston Frank King III Tia Comstock Robert Sanders Keith Seadler Alex Lalumandier Uziel David Hernandez Gonzalez Thomas Victor Ashby Diane Lynne Bibelhauser Juan Carlos Mendez Estrada Jorge "Hugo" Patricio Pantoja Maldonado Edilberto Ramos Arceo Lloysiel Urbano Sans Maseda Brandon Smith Wyatt Smith Tia Hite Amy Bovenmyer Orlando Adrian Ochoa Ochoa Gertrudis Villalobos Brian Bischoff Jacqueline Morris Adam Bowman Yurisan Guerra Hernandez Roberto Estrada Flores Alexander Quevedo Hernandez Juan Carlos Garrido Fernandez Cynthia Chandler Willie Berry Natalie Bain Jeremy Parker Ismet Sadikovic Jaren Haynes Dazayverra Kennedy Adis Rizvanovic

Businesses Represented

Algar, Inc. dba Grade A Recycling SG&D Ventures, LLC Smith Chassis & Metal Yocum's Cisterns and Septic Tanks WPG Family Realty, LLC B&B Truck Sales, Inc. / Jason Cehic Hook & Book Towing & Recovery, LLC / Wayne Coomer

Ongoing Investigation

Both firms emphasize that the investigation remains active and that additional claimants may come forward as the community continues to recover and uncover losses. A formal complaint is coming, but we must first respect the injured and their families and allow them time to grieve and understand the full breadth of the tragedy before rushing to the courthouse.

"This is one of the most far-reaching aviation disasters in Kentucky history," said Childers. "We will pursue every avenue to ensure these families receive justice."

