Whiteford Taylor & Preston, in partnership with Peterson Law, is representing several Kentucky families and businesses to file a lawsuit against UPS and others following the Louisville Plane Crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteford Taylor & Preston, in partnership with Peterson Law, is representing several Kentucky families of the injured and deceased including Grade A Recycling, and its employees for damages sustained in the November 5, 2025 UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

The firms' legal team—led by Masten Childers III, Managing Partner of Whiteford's Kentucky offices, and Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law —are leading the aggressive representation seeking to hold those accountable.

"This was a heartbreaking loss that impacted not only the families involved but also the broader Louisville community," said Childers. "We intend to pursue justice for those whose lives were forever changed that day."

Peterson added, "Every family deserves to know the truth and to be represented by a legal team willing to fight for them when large corporations fail to uphold their duty of care."

Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Peterson Law continue to collaborate on complex catastrophic injury, wrongful death and personal injury cases across Kentucky, combining national-level litigation experience with a deep commitment to client-centered advocacy.

About Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP

Whiteford Taylor & Preston is a full-service law firm with attorneys across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States with offices in Lexington and Louisville. Whiteford provides sophisticated representation across litigation, corporate, and regulatory matters, serving clients ranging from individuals and regional businesses to national corporations.

About Peterson Law

Peterson Law is a Kentucky-based personal injury law firm representing victims of auto and trucking accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and catastrophic injury. The firm is known for its compassionate client approach and proven track record of results — Personal Care. Powerful Results.

