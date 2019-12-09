WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The distribution will be payable on January 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 19, 2019.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $35 billion of capital under management* across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stuart Aronson

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

212-506-0500

saronson@higwhitehorse.com

Joyson C. Thomas

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

305-379-2322

jthomas@higwhitehorse.com

Sean Silva

Prosek Partners

646-818-9122

ssilva@prosek.com

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

