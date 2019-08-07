WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $315.9 million , or $15.38 per share

, or per share New investments of $71.4 million

Net investment income of $7.2 million , or $0.352 per share

, or per share Core net investment income of $7.4 million , or $0.362 per share (1)

, or per share Second quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

(1) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the second quarter we grew NAV by adding seven new first-lien originations and one add-on investment to our portfolio. First-lien senior-secured loans now account for 85% of our portfolio and our leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter was 79%, bringing us closer to our target leverage range of between 100 to 125%. Our strong origination activity helped partially offset the impact of underperformance in two of our credit positions as we enter an environment of slower economic growth. Following the close of the quarter, we activated our recently-launched joint venture, which we expect will contribute to future earnings. Going forward we will continue leveraging our differentiated three-tiered sourcing infrastructure backed by H.I.G. to prudently deploy capital into high credit quality opportunities which offer stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2019, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $534.8 million, compared with $468.4 million as of March 31, 2019. The portfolio at June 30, 2019 consisted of 67 positions across 47 companies with an average debt investment size of $8.8 million and a weighted average effective yield of 11.3% on income-producing investments. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in seven new direct originations totaling $71.4 million. Also, the Company added $3.7 million to an existing portfolio company. Gross proceeds from repayments totaled approximately $12.3 million for the quarter, driven by partial paydowns of $3.8 million from StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc., $1.8 million from PMA Holdco, LLC, $1.3 million from Alpha Media, LLC as well as the full repayment of the Company's remaining investment in Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. of $0.6 million. The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net investment income was approximately $7.2 million, compared with approximately $4.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 56.5%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to an increase in non-recurring fee income and a decrease in the amount of capital gains incentive fee recorded.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of approximately $1.0 million. This compares with net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $14.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in net realized and unrealized gains on investments for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to the prior year mark-up of the Company's equity investment in Aretec Group, Inc. (which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018).

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which compares with a net increase of $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $315.9 million, or $15.38 per share, as of June 30, 2019, as compared with $315.0 million, or $15.33 per share, as of March 31, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $50.4 million, as compared with $36.9 million as of March 31, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash. As of June 30, 2019, the Company also had $15.6 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On June 10, 2019, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, consistent for the twenty-seventh consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on July 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2019.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID # 4389314. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 15, 2019. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID # 4389314. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $34 billion of capital under management(2) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(2) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no associated refinancing costs in connection with the Company's indebtedness and no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):





June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 7,226



$ 0.352



$ 4,607



$ 0.224

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



198





0.010





2,191





0.107

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains

and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 7,424



$ 0.362



$ 6,798



$ 0.331





































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(Unaudited)







Assets















Investments, at fair value















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 525,192



$ 459,399

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



9,645





10,165

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $540,708 and $477,839,

respectively)



534,837





469,564

Cash and cash equivalents



16,586





24,148

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



33,810





9,584

Interest receivable



5,256





4,616

Receivables from investments sold



2,083





5,608

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



545





575

Total assets

$ 593,117



$ 514,095



















Liabilities















Debt

$ 245,818



$ 175,953

Management and incentive fees payable



7,429





11,193

Distributions payable



7,294





7,294

Payables for investments purchased



13,698





445

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,327





2,322

Interest payable



1,507





1,562

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



112





30

Total liabilities



277,185





198,799



















Commitments and contingencies

































Net assets















Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par

value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 authorized



21





21

Paid-in capital in excess of par



301,557





301,557

Accumulated undistributed earnings



14,354





13,718

Total net assets



315,932





315,296

Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 593,117



$ 514,095



















Number of shares outstanding



20,546,032





20,546,032

Net asset value per share

$ 15.38



$ 15.35



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Investment income































From non-controlled/non-affiliate company

investments































Interest income

$ 12,746



$ 13,265



$ 27,238



$ 27,028

Fee income



2,926





788





4,083





2,980

From non-controlled affiliate company

investments































Dividend income



312





601





587





1,251

Total investment income



15,984





14,654





31,908





31,259



































Expenses































Interest expense



3,176





2,801





6,249





5,366

Base management fees



2,818





2,607





5,407





5,052

Performance-based incentive fees



2,055





3,891





3,806





6,035

Administrative service fees



159





175





317





350

General and administrative expenses



532





573





1,214





1,271

Total expenses, before fees waived



8,740





10,047





16,993





18,074

Base management fee waived



(220)





-





(397)





-

Total expenses, net of fees waived



8,520





10,047





16,596





18,074

Net investment income before excise tax



7,464





4,607





15,312





13,185

Excise tax



238





-





475





-

Net investment income after excise tax



7,226





4,607





14,837





13,185



































Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

investments































Net realized gains (losses)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company

investments



-





73





(2,018)





73

Net realized gains (losses)



-





73





(2,018)





73

Net change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company

investments



937





1,950





2,925





(961)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



56





12,424





(520)





20,610

Net change in unrealized appreciation



993





14,374





2,405





19,649

Net realized and unrealized gains on

investments



993





14,447





387





19,722

Net increase in net assets resulting from

operations

$ 8,219



$ 19,054



$ 15,224



$ 32,907



































Per Common Share Data































Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.41



$ 0.93



$ 0.74



$ 1.60

Dividends and distributions declared per

common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.71



$ 0.71

Basic and diluted weighted average common

shares outstanding



20,546,032





20,531,948





20,546,032





20,531,948

