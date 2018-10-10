WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $317.7 million, or $15.46 per share
  • New investments of $18.4 million and add-on investments of $10.5 million
  • Net investment income of $3.8 million, or $0.184 per share
  • Core net investment income of $7.2 million, or $0.349 per share(1)
  • Third quarter distribution of $0.355 per share
  • Creation of a tiered management fee structure which reduces base management fees from an annual rate of 2.0% to 1.25% for gross assets in excess of 1.0x debt-to-equity.
  • Waiver of management fees with respect to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as well as for the first quarter of 2019.

(1) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) any excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our third quarter results featured another strong increase in NAV, driven by a second markup on our position in Aretec to its closing sales price and two new originations. Our credit portfolio is now comprised of almost 75 percent first-lien, senior secured loans, and our weighted-average effective yield has remained at or near 12 percent. Our pipeline remains strong and our disciplined approach to sourcing remains a constant, as does our focus on earning our dividend on an annualized basis." Mr. Aronson continued, "Further, we believe the announced changes to our fee structure more closely align the incentives of our manager with the interests of our shareholders and reflect our confidence in the strength of our business."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2018, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $509.6 million, compared with $511.4 million as of June 30, 2018. The portfolio at September 30, 2018 consisted of 49 positions across 36 companies with an average investment size of $10.4 million and a weighted average effective yield on income-producing investments of 11.9%. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), which should continue to position the portfolio well for a rising interest rate environment.

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in two new portfolio companies totaling $18.4 million. Also, the Company invested $10.5 million in existing portfolio companies exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments totaled $38.9 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment on two positions. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance refinanced its second lien investment in Golden Pear Funding into a new second lien loan, reducing the Company's position by $7.8 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $25.0 million). The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, net investment income was $3.8 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 36.5%. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.2 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 20.6%. The decrease in net investment income compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the $3.1 million accrual for capital gains incentive fee along with approximately $0.3 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs relating to the Company's refinancing of its 6.5% senior notes due 2020 in the current period, partially offset by an increase of approximately $1.6 million in interest income primarily from higher interest rates in the current period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $15.7 million. This compares with realized and unrealized gains on investments of $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net realized and unrealized gains on investments was primarily attributable to the unrealized appreciation in the Company's equity investment in Aretec Group, Inc. as well as other favorable fair value adjustments on an aggregate basis.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which compares with a net increase of $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $317.7 million, or $15.46 per share, as of September 30, 2018, as compared with $305.3 million, or $14.87 per share, reported as of June 30, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $26.6 million, as compared with $18.6 million as of June 30, 2018, inclusive of restricted cash. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $31.5 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On September 7, 2018, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, consistent for the twenty-fourth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains.  The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes to Base Management Fees

On November 1, 2018, the Company's board of directors approved an amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "Investment Advisory Agreement"). The Investment Advisory Agreement reduces the base management fee on gross assets in excess of 1.0x debt to equity. Effective November 1, 2018, the base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 2.0% of gross assets (including cash and cash equivalents and assets purchased with borrowed funds) up to 1.0x debt-to-equity and reduced to 1.25% of gross assets (including cash and cash equivalents and assets purchased with borrowed funds) in excess of 1.0x debt-to-equity.

In addition, given the expected elevated cash levels from the proceeds of the Aretec sale, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC has agreed to waive management fees with respect to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as well as for the first quarter of 2019.

Recent Developments

The Company is exploring the formation of a joint venture with an experienced institutional investor to invest in senior secured credit assets that would be sourced through the H.I.G. sourcing infrastructure. Given the early stage of development, there is no assurance that the Company will ultimately form the joint venture.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #9978567. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through November 13, 2018. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #9978567. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $28 billion of capital under management(2) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(2)

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and any excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses. There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness nor did the Company recognize any capital gains incentive fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Net investment income

$

3,777

$

0.184

$

5,950

$

0.290

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

259

0.012

-

-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

3,137

0.153

-

-

Excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses

-

-

-

-

Core net investment income

$

7,173

$

0.349

$

5,950

$

0.290

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)

Assets

Investments, at fair value

     Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$

435,932

$

404,434

     Non-controlled affiliate company investments

73,688

36,246

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $482,145 and $448,522, 
   respectively)

509,620

440,680

Cash and cash equivalents

11,481

35,219

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

15,116

3,717

Interest receivable

4,506

4,947

Receivables from investments sold

599

783

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

521

185

Total assets

$

541,843

$

485,531

Liabilities

Debt

$

195,708

$

182,122

Distributions payable

7,294

7,289

Management and incentive fees payable

11,724

7,848

Payables for investments purchased

7,780

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

742

701

Interest payable

899

527

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities

42

92

Total liabilities

224,189

198,579

Commitments and contingencies

Net assets

Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,531,948 shares issued and outstanding, 
  par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 authorized

21

20

Paid-in capital in excess of par

302,498

302,292

Accumulated overdistributed net investment income

(11,696)

(6,784)

Accumulated net realized losses on investments

(644)

(734)

Accumulated net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

27,475

(7,842)

Total net assets

317,654

286,952

Total liabilities and total net assets

$

541,843

$

485,531

Number of shares outstanding

20,546,032

20,531,948

Net asset value per share

$

15.46

$

13.98

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Investment income

From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

     Interest income

$

13,843

$

12,235

$

40,871

$

36,830

     Fee income

875

161

3,855

1,986

From non-controlled affiliate company investments

     Dividend income

600

628

1,851

2,068

Total investment income

15,318

13,024

46,577

40,884

Expenses

Interest expense

3,283

2,379

8,649

7,382

Base management fees

2,761

2,481

7,813

7,133

Performance-based incentive fees

4,865

1,487

10,900

4,852

Administrative service fees

175

246

525

538

General and administrative expenses

572

481

1,843

1,571

Total expenses, before fees waived

11,656

7,074

29,730

21,476

Base management fees waived

(115)

-

(115)

-

Total expenses, net of fees waived

11,541

7,074

29,615

21,476

Net investment income

3,777

5,950

16,962

19,408

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

Net realized gains

Non-controlled/non-affiliate company 
     investments

17

133

90

156

Net realized gains

17

133

90

156

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

 Non-controlled/non-affiliate company 
 investments

(1,164)

1,390

(2,125)

2,323

 Non-controlled affiliate company 
 investments

16,832

1,583

37,442

4,073

     Net change in unrealized appreciation

15,668

2,973

35,317

6,396

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

15,685

3,106

35,407

6,552

Net increase in net assets resulting from
operations

$

19,462

$

9,056

$

52,369

$

25,960

Per Common Share Data

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.95

$

0.45

$

2.55

$

1.36

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

1.07

$

1.07

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

20,545,726

20,518,104

20,536,591

19,062,764

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

September 30, 2018

 (in thousands)

  Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(11)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

North America

Debt Investments

Advertising

Fluent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

9.24%

03/26/18

03/27/23

11,593

$

11,593

$

11,593

3.65%

(0.50% Floor)

Outcome Health

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.94%

12/22/16

12/22/21

10,267

9,615

8,639

2.72

(1.00% Floor)

(3.00% PIK)

21,860

21,208

20,232

6.37

Automotive Retail

Team Car Care Holdings, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)

base rate+
7.99%

10.26%

02/26/18

02/23/23

17,299

16,956

16,989

5.35

(1.00% Floor)

Broadcasting

Alpha Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

8.20%

08/14/18

02/25/22

11,163

10,798

10,768

3.39

(1.00% Floor)

Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.24%

12/28/17

12/28/22

18,471

18,157

18,323

5.77

(1.00% Floor)

Rural Media Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.86%

10.20%

12/29/17

12/29/22

7,044

6,925

6,903

2.17

(1.00% Floor)

36,678

35,880

35,994

11.33

Cable & Satellite

Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.35%

9.68%

06/08/18

06/08/23

15,000

14,789

14,792

4.66

(1.00% Floor)

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

FPT Operating Company, LLC/

TLabs Operating Company, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

10.35%

12/23/16

12/23/21

25,559

25,232

24,858

7.83

(1.00% Floor)

Department Stores

Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.75%

11.99%

02/26/16

02/26/23

7,146

7,054

7,146

2.25

(1.00% Floor)

Diversified Support Services

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.75%

11.09%

04/28/17

04/28/22

6,413

6,281

6,370

2.01

(1.00% Floor)

ImageOne Industries, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.74%

01/11/18

01/11/23

7,321

7,196

7,102

2.24

(1.00% Floor)

13,734

13,477

13,472

4.25

Environmental & Facilities Services

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

11.74%

09/29/17

09/30/20

8,500

8,387

8,500

2.68

(1.00%
Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

September 30, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(11)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Food Retail

AG Kings Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.95%

12.34%

08/10/16

08/10/21

13,031

$

12,709

$

11,988

3.77%

(1.00% Floor)

Crews of California, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 11.00%

13.13%

11/20/14

11/20/19

10,607

10,561

10,501

3.31

(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

L+ 11.00%

13.13%

06/05/15

11/20/19

5,158

5,128

5,107

1.61

(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

L+ 11.00%

13.13%

03/27/15

11/20/19

3,046

3,030

3,016

0.95

(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)

31,842

31,428

30,612

9.64

Health Care Facilities

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.34%

04/01/18

05/31/19

14,250

14,250

11,229

3.53

(1.50% Floor)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)

N/A

15.75%

02/01/13

07/31/18

1,028

1,024

103

0.03

(2.00% PIK)

15,278

15,274

11,332

3.56

Health Care Services

PMA Holdco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.89%

06/28/18

06/28/23

14,969

14,667

14,684

4.62

(1.00% Floor)

Internet Retail

Clarus Commerce, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.56%

10.81%

03/09/18

03/09/23

17,100

16,919

16,903

5.32

(1.00% Floor)

Internet Software & Services

London Trust Media Incorporated

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.34%

02/01/18

02/01/23

11,069

10,925

10,913

3.44

(1.00% Floor)

StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc.

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.50%

12.01%

02/03/17

02/02/24

18,000

17,657

17,820

5.61

(1.00% Floor)

29,069

28,582

28,733

9.05

Investment Banking & Brokerage

JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)

     First Lien First Out Secured Term
          Loan

L+ 8.02%

10.26%

05/05/17

05/05/22

12,656

12,452

12,656

3.98

(1.00% Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)
September 30, 2018 (in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

 

Fair
Value(11)

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

First Lien Last Out Secured Term Loan

L+ 12.00%

14.24%

05/05/17

05/05/22

 

4,688

$

 

4,612

$

 

4,688

1.48%

(1.00% Floor)

 

17,344

 

17,064

 

17,344

5.46

IT Consulting & Other Services

AST-Applications Software Technology
 LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.24%

01/10/17

01/10/23

 

4,203

 

4,133

 

4,077

1.28

(1.00% Floor)

(1.00% PIK)

Leisure Facilities

Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC

First Lien Incremental Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.59%

11/30/17

03/07/22

 

9,915

 

9,747

 

9,915

3.12

(1.00% Floor)

First Lien Initial Delayed Draw Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.58%

11/30/17

03/07/22

 

6,183

 

6,162

 

6,183

1.95

(1.00% Floor)

First Lien Initial Term Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.57%

11/30/17

03/07/22

 

131

 

130

 

131

0.04

(1.00% Floor)

Lift Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

9.39%

04/16/18

04/16/23

 

10,885

 

10,678

 

10,670

3.36

(1.00% Floor)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 7.00%

9.09%

04/16/18

04/16/23

 

-

 

-

 

-

-

(1.00% Floor)

Honors Holdings, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.94%

11.28%

07/17/18

07/17/23

 

7,500

 

7,392

 

7,377

2.32

 

34,614

 

34,109

 

34,276

10.79

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Caelus Energy Alaska O3, LLC

     Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.84%

04/04/14

04/15/20

 

13,000

 

12,952

 

11,931

3.76

(1.25% Floor)

Other Diversified Financial Services

Sigue Corporation(4)

     Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 12.00%

14.39%

12/27/13

12/27/18

 

25,000

 

24,976

 

24,575

7.74

(1.00% Floor)

Packaged Foods & Meats

Lenny & Larry's, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.86%

9.02%

05/15/18

05/15/23

 

13,496

 

13,247

 

13,226

4.16

(1.00% Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

September 30, 2018

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

 

 

Fair
Value(11)

 Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets

Research & Consulting Services

Nelson Worldwide, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.49%

01/09/18

01/09/23

17,622

$

17,245

$

17,128

5.39%

(1.00% Floor)

     First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 8.00%

10.48%

01/09/18

01/09/23

1,234

1,208

1,191

0.37

(1.00% Floor)

18,856

18,453

18,319

5.76

Security & Alarm Services

SecurAmerica, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.31%

11/17/17

11/17/22

11,320

11,086

11,301

3.56

(1.00% Floor)

Specialized Finance

Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)

     Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.50%

12.67%

09/20/18

03/20/24

17,500

17,152

17,150

5.40

(1.00% Floor)

Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)

     Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.75%

12.85%

09/09/16

03/09/22

20,000

19,750

20,000

6.30

(1.00% Floor)

37,500

36,902

37,150

11.70

Technology Hardware, Storage &
Peripherals

Source Code Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.75%

11.09%

05/04/18

05/04/23

14,545

14,212

14,218

4.48

(1.00% Floor)

Trucking

Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.33%

12/15/16

06/15/22

3,500

3,459

3,500

1.10

(1.00% Floor)

Total Debt Investments

447,412

440,446

434,164

136.70

Equity Investments

Advertising

Fluent, Inc. (f/k/a Cogint, Inc.)(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

11/28/17

12/08/25

187

560

383

0.12

Food Retail

Crews of California, Inc. Warrants (4)

N/A

N/A

11/20/14

12/31/24

-

-

6

-

Nicholas & Associates, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

11/20/14

12/31/24

2

-

130

0.04

Pinnacle Management Group, LLC
Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

11/20/14

12/31/24

2

-

130

0.04

RC3 Enterprises, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

11/20/14

12/31/24

2

130

0.04

6

396

0.12

   

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

September 30, 2018

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread
Above
Index(2)

Interest
Rate(3)

Acquisition
Date(10)

Maturity
Date

Principal/
Share
Amount

Amortized
Cost

Fair
Value(11) 

 

 

Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets 

Health Care Services

PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

N/A

8

$

-

$

358

0.11%

Other Diversified Financial Services

Aretec Group, Inc. (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

03/21/14

N/A

536

20,692

53,817

16.94

RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)

N/A

N/A

10/01/17

N/A

143

-

535

0.17

SFS Global Holding Company Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

N/A

-

-

-

-

Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

N/A

6

327

533

0.17

685

21,019

54,885

17.28

Specialized Finance

NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

06/13/14

06/13/20

20,000

20,120

19,334

6.09

Trucking

Fox Rent A Car, Inc. Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

10/26/16

N/A

-

-

100

0.03

Total Equity Investments

20,886

41,699

75,456

23.75

Total Investments

468,298

$

482,145

$

509,620

160.45%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

September 30, 2018

(in thousands)

(1)

 Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2)

The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 2.3%, 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, as of September 30, 2018. The Prime was 5.25% as of September 30, 2018.

(3)

The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.

(4)

The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5)

Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 80%, of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6)

Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7)

The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of September 30, 2018.

(8)

The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9)

The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs. There are no legal restrictions on sales of the investment.

(10)

Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 160% of the Company's net assets or 94% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.

(11)

Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

(12)

The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.

