WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $317.7 million , or $15.46 per share

, or per share New investments of $18.4 million and add-on investments of $10.5 million

and add-on investments of Net investment income of $3.8 million , or $0.184 per share

, or per share Core net investment income of $7.2 million , or $0.349 per share (1)

, or per share Third quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

per share Creation of a tiered management fee structure which reduces base management fees from an annual rate of 2.0% to 1.25% for gross assets in excess of 1.0x debt-to-equity.

Waiver of management fees with respect to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as well as for the first quarter of 2019.

(1) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) any excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our third quarter results featured another strong increase in NAV, driven by a second markup on our position in Aretec to its closing sales price and two new originations. Our credit portfolio is now comprised of almost 75 percent first-lien, senior secured loans, and our weighted-average effective yield has remained at or near 12 percent. Our pipeline remains strong and our disciplined approach to sourcing remains a constant, as does our focus on earning our dividend on an annualized basis." Mr. Aronson continued, "Further, we believe the announced changes to our fee structure more closely align the incentives of our manager with the interests of our shareholders and reflect our confidence in the strength of our business."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2018, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $509.6 million, compared with $511.4 million as of June 30, 2018. The portfolio at September 30, 2018 consisted of 49 positions across 36 companies with an average investment size of $10.4 million and a weighted average effective yield on income-producing investments of 11.9%. The majority of the portfolio was comprised of senior secured loans, and these loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), which should continue to position the portfolio well for a rising interest rate environment.

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in two new portfolio companies totaling $18.4 million. Also, the Company invested $10.5 million in existing portfolio companies exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments totaled $38.9 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment on two positions. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance refinanced its second lien investment in Golden Pear Funding into a new second lien loan, reducing the Company's position by $7.8 million (after taking into account refinancing proceeds of $25.0 million). The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, net investment income was $3.8 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 36.5%. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.2 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 20.6%. The decrease in net investment income compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the $3.1 million accrual for capital gains incentive fee along with approximately $0.3 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs relating to the Company's refinancing of its 6.5% senior notes due 2020 in the current period, partially offset by an increase of approximately $1.6 million in interest income primarily from higher interest rates in the current period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $15.7 million. This compares with realized and unrealized gains on investments of $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net realized and unrealized gains on investments was primarily attributable to the unrealized appreciation in the Company's equity investment in Aretec Group, Inc. as well as other favorable fair value adjustments on an aggregate basis.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which compares with a net increase of $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $317.7 million, or $15.46 per share, as of September 30, 2018, as compared with $305.3 million, or $14.87 per share, reported as of June 30, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $26.6 million, as compared with $18.6 million as of June 30, 2018, inclusive of restricted cash. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $31.5 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On September 7, 2018, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, consistent for the twenty-fourth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record as of September 18, 2018.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes to Base Management Fees

On November 1, 2018, the Company's board of directors approved an amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "Investment Advisory Agreement"). The Investment Advisory Agreement reduces the base management fee on gross assets in excess of 1.0x debt to equity. Effective November 1, 2018, the base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 2.0% of gross assets (including cash and cash equivalents and assets purchased with borrowed funds) up to 1.0x debt-to-equity and reduced to 1.25% of gross assets (including cash and cash equivalents and assets purchased with borrowed funds) in excess of 1.0x debt-to-equity.

In addition, given the expected elevated cash levels from the proceeds of the Aretec sale, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC has agreed to waive management fees with respect to cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as well as for the first quarter of 2019.

Recent Developments

The Company is exploring the formation of a joint venture with an experienced institutional investor to invest in senior secured credit assets that would be sourced through the H.I.G. sourcing infrastructure. Given the early stage of development, there is no assurance that the Company will ultimately form the joint venture.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #9978567. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through November 13, 2018. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #9978567. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $28 billion of capital under management(2) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(2) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and any excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses. There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness nor did the Company recognize any capital gains incentive fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Amount Per Share Amounts Amount Per Share Amounts Net investment income $ 3,777 $ 0.184 $ 5,950 $ 0.290 Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness 259 0.012 - - Accrual for capital gains incentive fee 3,137 0.153 - - Excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses - - - - Core net investment income $ 7,173 $ 0.349 $ 5,950 $ 0.290

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments $ 435,932 $ 404,434 Non-controlled affiliate company investments 73,688 36,246 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $482,145 and $448,522,

respectively) 509,620 440,680 Cash and cash equivalents 11,481 35,219 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 15,116 3,717 Interest receivable 4,506 4,947 Receivables from investments sold 599 783 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 521 185 Total assets $ 541,843 $ 485,531 Liabilities Debt $ 195,708 $ 182,122 Distributions payable 7,294 7,289 Management and incentive fees payable 11,724 7,848 Payables for investments purchased 7,780 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 742 701 Interest payable 899 527 Advances received from unfunded credit facilities 42 92 Total liabilities 224,189 198,579 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,531,948 shares issued and outstanding,

par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 authorized 21 20 Paid-in capital in excess of par 302,498 302,292 Accumulated overdistributed net investment income (11,696) (6,784) Accumulated net realized losses on investments (644) (734) Accumulated net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 27,475 (7,842) Total net assets 317,654 286,952 Total liabilities and total net assets $ 541,843 $ 485,531 Number of shares outstanding 20,546,032 20,531,948 Net asset value per share $ 15.46 $ 13.98

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments Interest income $ 13,843 $ 12,235 $ 40,871 $ 36,830 Fee income 875 161 3,855 1,986 From non-controlled affiliate company investments Dividend income 600 628 1,851 2,068 Total investment income 15,318 13,024 46,577 40,884 Expenses Interest expense 3,283 2,379 8,649 7,382 Base management fees 2,761 2,481 7,813 7,133 Performance-based incentive fees 4,865 1,487 10,900 4,852 Administrative service fees 175 246 525 538 General and administrative expenses 572 481 1,843 1,571 Total expenses, before fees waived 11,656 7,074 29,730 21,476 Base management fees waived (115) - (115) - Total expenses, net of fees waived 11,541 7,074 29,615 21,476 Net investment income 3,777 5,950 16,962 19,408 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments Net realized gains Non-controlled/non-affiliate company

investments 17 133 90 156 Net realized gains 17 133 90 156 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) Non-controlled/non-affiliate company

investments (1,164) 1,390 (2,125) 2,323 Non-controlled affiliate company

investments 16,832 1,583 37,442 4,073 Net change in unrealized appreciation 15,668 2,973 35,317 6,396 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 15,685 3,106 35,407 6,552 Net increase in net assets resulting from

operations $ 19,462 $ 9,056 $ 52,369 $ 25,960 Per Common Share Data Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.45 $ 2.55 $ 1.36 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,545,726 20,518,104 20,536,591 19,062,764

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Investment Type(1) Spread

Above

Index(2) Interest

Rate(3) Acquisition

Date(10) Maturity

Date Principal/

Share

Amount Amortized

Cost Fair

Value(11) Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets North America Debt Investments Advertising Fluent, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.00% 9.24% 03/26/18 03/27/23 11,593 $ 11,593 $ 11,593 3.65% (0.50% Floor) Outcome Health First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.50% 11.94% 12/22/16 12/22/21 10,267 9,615 8,639 2.72 (1.00% Floor) (3.00% PIK) 21,860 21,208 20,232 6.37 Automotive Retail Team Car Care Holdings, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan(12) base rate+

7.99% 10.26% 02/26/18 02/23/23 17,299 16,956 16,989 5.35 (1.00% Floor) Broadcasting Alpha Media, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 6.00% 8.20% 08/14/18 02/25/22 11,163 10,798 10,768 3.39 (1.00% Floor) Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.00% 10.24% 12/28/17 12/28/22 18,471 18,157 18,323 5.77 (1.00% Floor) Rural Media Group, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.86% 10.20% 12/29/17 12/29/22 7,044 6,925 6,903 2.17 (1.00% Floor) 36,678 35,880 35,994 11.33 Cable & Satellite Bulk Midco, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.35% 9.68% 06/08/18 06/08/23 15,000 14,789 14,792 4.66 (1.00% Floor) Data Processing & Outsourced Services FPT Operating Company, LLC/ TLabs Operating Company, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.25% 10.35% 12/23/16 12/23/21 25,559 25,232 24,858 7.83 (1.00% Floor) Department Stores Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.75% 11.99% 02/26/16 02/26/23 7,146 7,054 7,146 2.25 (1.00% Floor) Diversified Support Services Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.75% 11.09% 04/28/17 04/28/22 6,413 6,281 6,370 2.01 (1.00% Floor) ImageOne Industries, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.50% 9.74% 01/11/18 01/11/23 7,321 7,196 7,102 2.24 (1.00% Floor) 13,734 13,477 13,472 4.25 Environmental & Facilities Services Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.50% 11.74% 09/29/17 09/30/20 8,500 8,387 8,500 2.68 (1.00%

Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Investment Type(1) Spread

Above

Index(2) Interest

Rate(3) Acquisition

Date(10) Maturity

Date Principal/

Share

Amount Amortized

Cost Fair

Value(11) Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets Food Retail AG Kings Holdings, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.95% 12.34% 08/10/16 08/10/21 13,031 $ 12,709 $ 11,988 3.77% (1.00% Floor) Crews of California, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 11.00% 13.13% 11/20/14 11/20/19 10,607 10,561 10,501 3.31 (1.00% Floor) (1.00% PIK) First Lien Secured Revolving Loan L+ 11.00% 13.13% 06/05/15 11/20/19 5,158 5,128 5,107 1.61 (1.00% Floor) (1.00% PIK) First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan L+ 11.00% 13.13% 03/27/15 11/20/19 3,046 3,030 3,016 0.95 (1.00% Floor) (1.00% PIK) 31,842 31,428 30,612 9.64 Health Care Facilities Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.00% 11.34% 04/01/18 05/31/19 14,250 14,250 11,229 3.53 (1.50% Floor) Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8) N/A 15.75% 02/01/13 07/31/18 1,028 1,024 103 0.03 (2.00% PIK) 15,278 15,274 11,332 3.56 Health Care Services PMA Holdco, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.50% 9.89% 06/28/18 06/28/23 14,969 14,667 14,684 4.62 (1.00% Floor) Internet Retail Clarus Commerce, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.56% 10.81% 03/09/18 03/09/23 17,100 16,919 16,903 5.32 (1.00% Floor) Internet Software & Services London Trust Media Incorporated First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.00% 10.34% 02/01/18 02/01/23 11,069 10,925 10,913 3.44 (1.00% Floor) StackPath, LLC & Highwinds Capital, Inc. Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.50% 12.01% 02/03/17 02/02/24 18,000 17,657 17,820 5.61 (1.00% Floor) 29,069 28,582 28,733 9.05 Investment Banking & Brokerage JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp) First Lien First Out Secured Term

Loan L+ 8.02% 10.26% 05/05/17 05/05/22 12,656 12,452 12,656 3.98 (1.00% Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Investment Type(1) Spread

Above

Index(2) Interest

Rate(3) Acquisition

Date(10) Maturity

Date Principal/

Share

Amount Amortized

Cost Fair

Value(11) Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets First Lien Last Out Secured Term Loan L+ 12.00% 14.24% 05/05/17 05/05/22 4,688 $ 4,612 $ 4,688 1.48% (1.00% Floor) 17,344 17,064 17,344 5.46 IT Consulting & Other Services AST-Applications Software Technology

LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.00% 10.24% 01/10/17 01/10/23 4,203 4,133 4,077 1.28 (1.00% Floor) (1.00% PIK) Leisure Facilities Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC First Lien Incremental Term Loan L+ 7.25% 9.59% 11/30/17 03/07/22 9,915 9,747 9,915 3.12 (1.00% Floor) First Lien Initial Delayed Draw Loan L+ 7.25% 9.58% 11/30/17 03/07/22 6,183 6,162 6,183 1.95 (1.00% Floor) First Lien Initial Term Loan L+ 7.25% 9.57% 11/30/17 03/07/22 131 130 131 0.04 (1.00% Floor) Lift Brands, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.00% 9.39% 04/16/18 04/16/23 10,885 10,678 10,670 3.36 (1.00% Floor) First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7) L+ 7.00% 9.09% 04/16/18 04/16/23 - - - - (1.00% Floor) Honors Holdings, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.94% 11.28% 07/17/18 07/17/23 7,500 7,392 7,377 2.32 34,614 34,109 34,276 10.79 Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Caelus Energy Alaska O3, LLC Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 7.50% 9.84% 04/04/14 04/15/20 13,000 12,952 11,931 3.76 (1.25% Floor) Other Diversified Financial Services Sigue Corporation(4) Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 12.00% 14.39% 12/27/13 12/27/18 25,000 24,976 24,575 7.74 (1.00% Floor) Packaged Foods & Meats Lenny & Larry's, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 6.86% 9.02% 05/15/18 05/15/23 13,496 13,247 13,226 4.16 (1.00% Floor)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Investment Type(1) Spread

Above

Index(2) Interest

Rate(3) Acquisition

Date(10) Maturity

Date Principal/

Share

Amount Amortized

Cost Fair

Value(11) Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets Research & Consulting Services Nelson Worldwide, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.00% 10.49% 01/09/18 01/09/23 17,622 $ 17,245 $ 17,128 5.39% (1.00% Floor) First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7) L+ 8.00% 10.48% 01/09/18 01/09/23 1,234 1,208 1,191 0.37 (1.00% Floor) 18,856 18,453 18,319 5.76 Security & Alarm Services SecurAmerica, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.00% 11.31% 11/17/17 11/17/22 11,320 11,086 11,301 3.56 (1.00% Floor) Specialized Finance Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5) Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 10.50% 12.67% 09/20/18 03/20/24 17,500 17,152 17,150 5.40 (1.00% Floor) Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5) Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 10.75% 12.85% 09/09/16 03/09/22 20,000 19,750 20,000 6.30 (1.00% Floor) 37,500 36,902 37,150 11.70 Technology Hardware, Storage &

Peripherals Source Code Midco, LLC First Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 8.75% 11.09% 05/04/18 05/04/23 14,545 14,212 14,218 4.48 (1.00% Floor) Trucking Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC Second Lien Secured Term Loan L+ 9.00% 11.33% 12/15/16 06/15/22 3,500 3,459 3,500 1.10 (1.00% Floor) Total Debt Investments 447,412 440,446 434,164 136.70 Equity Investments Advertising Fluent, Inc. (f/k/a Cogint, Inc.)(4)(9) N/A N/A 11/28/17 12/08/25 187 560 383 0.12 Food Retail Crews of California, Inc. Warrants (4) N/A N/A 11/20/14 12/31/24 - - 6 - Nicholas & Associates, LLC Warrants(4) N/A N/A 11/20/14 12/31/24 2 - 130 0.04 Pinnacle Management Group, LLC

Warrants(4) N/A N/A 11/20/14 12/31/24 2 - 130 0.04 RC3 Enterprises, LLC Warrants(4) N/A N/A 11/20/14 12/31/24 2 130 0.04 6 396 0.12

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Investment Type(1) Spread

Above

Index(2) Interest

Rate(3) Acquisition

Date(10) Maturity

Date Principal/

Share

Amount Amortized

Cost Fair

Value(11) Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets Health Care Services PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4) N/A N/A 06/28/18 N/A 8 $ - $ 358 0.11% Other Diversified Financial Services Aretec Group, Inc. (4)(5)(6) N/A N/A 03/21/14 N/A 536 20,692 53,817 16.94 RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6) N/A N/A 10/01/17 N/A 143 - 535 0.17 SFS Global Holding Company Warrants(4) N/A N/A 06/28/18 N/A - - - - Sigue Corporation Warrants(4) N/A N/A 06/28/18 N/A 6 327 533 0.17 685 21,019 54,885 17.28 Specialized Finance NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6) N/A N/A 06/13/14 06/13/20 20,000 20,120 19,334 6.09 Trucking Fox Rent A Car, Inc. Warrants(4) N/A N/A 10/26/16 N/A - - 100 0.03 Total Equity Investments 20,886 41,699 75,456 23.75 Total Investments 468,298 $ 482,145 $ 509,620 160.45%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued) September 30, 2018 (in thousands) (1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 2.3%, 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, as of September 30, 2018. The Prime was 5.25% as of September 30, 2018. (3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be. (4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 80%, of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments. (6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. (7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of September 30, 2018. (8) The investment is on non-accrual status. (9) The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs. There are no legal restrictions on sales of the investment. (10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 160% of the Company's net assets or 94% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales. (11) Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs. (12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.

