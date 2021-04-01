WhiteSpace Health Names New President and CEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WhiteSpace Health board of directors has announced the appointment of Gautam Char to the role of president and CEO.

A seasoned business leader skilled in health information technology and revenue cycle management, Mr. Char has a wealth of experience bringing products to market and rapidly growing companies. "He is known for building high performance teams that create valuable products and solutions for customers." according to Sumithra Gomatam, chairperson of WhiteSpace Health's Board of Directors and a senior leader with Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Strategic Advisory Group. "Gautam Char's talent for collaborating with customers and his industry knowledge will ensure WhiteSpace Health is well positioned for rapid growth and expansion of the product portfolio."

"I am thrilled to join WhiteSpace Health and I look forward to working with our strong leadership team, customers and partners as we guide the company to the next phase of rapid growth." Stated Mr. Char. "Our Practice Analytics Solution is currently a leading platform for the provider segment, and we are expanding the portfolio to realize the opportunities identified through analytics."

Most recently, Mr. Char was President of Healthcare at Kriya Capital, an investment firm with a healthcare portfolio that includes patient and RCM products, and services for providers. Prior to that, Char spent over a decade at IKS Health as Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health's guided analytics platform delivers actionable insights that quickly enables improved financial outcomes. We present clear opportunities that convert into sustained top and bottom-line improvements as well as added velocity in collections. Our solutions convert insight to action and opportunity to revenue realization.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Everstone

With over $5 billion USD in assets, Everstone is one of Asia's premier investment groups focused on cross border North America – Asia investments as well as domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia. Everstone has a significant resource base comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

