Whitley Penn Announces New Partners for 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitley Penn announces that four professionals will be promoted to Partner effective January 1, 2026.

"We're thrilled to celebrate these outstanding professionals as they reach this important career milestone," said Nathen McEown, Whitley Penn Chief Executive Officer. "Their commitment to exceptional client service and driving firm growth has been key to our success. We look forward to watching them continue to push the firm forward and help create opportunity for others at Whitley Penn."

About Whitley Penn, LLP

For more than 40 years, Whitley Penn tax, audit, and advisory professionals have been dedicated to the success of our clients. Our mission is to provide transformative solutions that deliver valuable results and develop strong relationships. With an established presence in the Southwest and as an independent member of HLB International, we are strategically positioned to help you grow both locally and globally. At Whitley Penn, your future is our focus. www.whitleypenn.com.

SOURCE Whitley Penn