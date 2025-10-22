Whitley Penn Announces Leadership Changes

Whitley Penn

Oct 22, 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitley Penn announces the following leadership changes effective January 1, 2026.

"We are thrilled to announce these leadership updates and welcome Tommy, Irfan, and Jake into their new roles," stated Chief Executive Officer, Nathen McEown. "Each one of these leaders brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to our clients and our firm's values. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, I'm confident that their leadership will drive innovation, strengthen our service offerings, and continue to elevate the exceptional client experience that defines Whitley Penn."

About Whitley Penn, LLP
 For more than 40 years, Whitley Penn tax, audit, and advisory professionals have been dedicated to the success of our clients. Our mission is to provide transformative solutions that deliver valuable results and develop strong relationships. With an established presence in the Southwest and as an independent member of HLB International, we are strategically positioned to help you grow both locally and globally. At Whitley Penn, your future is our focus. www.whitleypenn.com.

