Whitney Y. Baird Confirmed as New CEO and President to Lead USCIB, a Pro-Trade Group

United States Council for International Business

08 Aug, 2023, 09:59 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) announced today the appointment of a new President and CEO. Whitney Baird, currently Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, will take over following the retirement of outgoing President and CEO Peter Robinson. Baird will begin in September.

Baird is a globally respected diplomat with an extensive career at the nexus of political, economic and societal issues. She joins USCIB from the Department of State, with previous assignments including Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to the OECD and Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in London. 

"We are delighted to welcome Whitney as USCIB's President and CEO," said USCIB Chair Eric Loeb (Salesforce). "Her experience working with multilateral institutions and countries around the world is an exceptional foundation for leading USCIB's mission and members."

Since 2005, Robinson has led the organization with great skill and dedication, through multiple global economic and political headwinds. He leaves USCIB with a strong legacy of membership growth, healthy finances, and an experienced team.

"On behalf of the Board, I am deeply grateful for Peter's service, dedication and impact to USCIB," added Loeb. "Peter has an unwavering commitment to USCIB's mission, staff, members and our global affiliates. It has been a great privilege to work with him side-by-side over the years. We wish him the very best following his long and distinguished career."

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. USCIB is the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD (BIAC). More at https://uscib.org/.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

