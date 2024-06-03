WHO IS TEXAS'S LARGEST LANDOWNER? BRAD KELLEY

DALLAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tennessean who brews his own whiskey — and bourbon and tequila and vodka and rum — is the largest landowner in the Lone Star State. Brad Kelley is Texas's largest landowner with 940,000 acres.

The bulk of Kelley's ranchlands are in the Trans-Pecos region of Far West Texas. They include dozens of historic ranches that he has acquired since the turn of the century. Kelley's largest single property — Brewster Ranch — is an assemblage of 28 outfits totaling a mind-boggling 350,000 acres. And the mammoth 500-square-mile property can be yours for $245 million.

That's right. James King of King Land & Water has the listing on Brewster Ranch, the largest single property on the market in Texas today. And the Brewster Ranch is not the only ranch that Kelley currently has on the market. He has also listed the 77,261-acre Eagle Mountain and Carrizo Mountain Ranches with James King for $56 million.

"Brad Kelley has spent decades piecing together enormous swathes of the Big Bend," says Land Report editor Eric O'Keefe. "He's a patient landowner, content to hold these ranches or to turn them over to the next steward. Either way, he's bettered Texas by increasing the scale and habitat of his ranches. To quote James King, Brad Kelley is 'the antifragmentation machine.' He aggregates ranches into much larger properties."

