Who Wants to Go to Four Seasons? Bring the Whole Family Along for an Unforgettable Vacation

Four Seasons properties around the globe offer the fully-supervised Kids For All Seasons program where youngsters can make new friends while they play and learn about the destination around them. Knowing that sometimes the weather outdoors can be unpredictable, many resorts also have kids and teen centres stocked with the latest games and gadgets, weekly programming such as movie nights and themed parties, and of course, access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

For adults yearning to hit the greens, sneak away for a pampering spa treatment, or head out on the town for the evening, all Four Seasons hotels and resorts can arrange qualified babysitting services, with some also offering night-time activities as part of Kids For All Seasons programming.

And, across the portfolio, Four Seasons makes packing for a family vacation easier with complimentary baby gear available including cribs, highchairs and more.

Just for Kids

Children are VIPs at Four Seasons, with lots of surprises in store from personalized welcome gifts, mini-robes and slippers, and even a full in-room "camping" set-up with colourful tents and toys.

Family Adventures on Sea and Land

Led by a local captain renowned for his marine skills and colourful storytelling, guests of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva will board an elegant motorboat for a family fishing expedition against the majestic backdrop of the Swiss Alps. They'll be guided to Lake Geneva's best fishing spots, learning tips and tricks along the way before returning to the Hotel where their catch of the day will be expertly prepared by the culinary team.

will board an elegant motorboat for a family fishing expedition against the majestic backdrop of the Swiss Alps. They'll be guided to Lake Geneva's best fishing spots, learning tips and tricks along the way before returning to the Hotel where their catch of the day will be expertly prepared by the culinary team. The Suite Family Memories package at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane includes a complimentary connecting room, with special surprises in store for little ones. Families can go on a city scavenger hunt as they discover London's most famous landmarks including Westminster Abbey, Covent Gardens, Trafalgar Square, and Buckingham Palace.

includes a complimentary connecting room, with special surprises in store for little ones. Families can go on a city scavenger hunt as they discover most famous landmarks including Westminster Abbey, Covent Gardens, Trafalgar Square, and Buckingham Palace. At the new Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou – located on a private green island on one of the city's many picturesque lakes – the Family Getaway package includes VIP tickets to the enchanting Night Tour of the Humble Administrator's Garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Back at the hotel, families will enjoy daily breakfast together, as well as a customized pastel art experience.

– located on a private green island on one of the city's many picturesque lakes – the Family Getaway package includes VIP tickets to the enchanting Night Tour of the Humble Administrator's Garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Back at the hotel, families will enjoy daily breakfast together, as well as a customized pastel art experience. New this season, Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC is partnering with Sea Table DC to offer a sunset sail aboard a 47-foot (14 metre) luxury yacht while cruising Potomac River waters off The Wharf. This leisurely two-and-a-half-hour experience includes a four-course dinner menu with wine pairing.

is partnering with Sea Table DC to offer a sunset sail aboard a 47-foot (14 metre) luxury yacht while cruising Potomac River waters off The Wharf. This leisurely two-and-a-half-hour experience includes a four-course dinner menu with wine pairing. Having a personal photographer capture every precious moment with the family is a great way to create lasting memories. Four Seasons Hotel Sydney can arrange for a professional photographer to accompany a family anywhere from an hour (great for those iconic Sydney Opera House shots) to an entire day of exploring the city.

can arrange for a professional photographer to accompany a family anywhere from an hour (great for those iconic Opera House shots) to an entire day of exploring the city. Who doesn't love toy trains? At Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi , a special family package includes a unique in-room amenity in the form of a Takara Toma Plarail toy train system. Children (and adults alike) will love playing with the setup as real-life transit trains whiz by outside their window.

, a special family package includes a unique in-room amenity in the form of a Takara Toma Plarail toy train system. Children (and adults alike) will love playing with the setup as real-life transit trains whiz by outside their window. Renowned as one of the world's greatest diving destinations, the Red Sea becomes a playground for exploration of shipwrecks, reef systems, and coral gardens home to turtles, lionfish, rays, eels and so much more. The full service Dive Centre at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh caters to divers and snorkellers of all ages and experience. Not ready to dive in? The Resort can also arrange a family cruise aboard a private yacht that winds along the coastline or heads out to sea for the chance to spot dolphins before the sunset.

Memorable Meals and More

Come Together. Stay Awhile.

When grandparents, in-laws and friends join in the fun, consider Four Seasons Private Retreat luxury villas and residences, the ultimate opportunity to spread out and enjoy the flexibility with highly personalized services and amenities, privacy and more space to spend time together under one roof.

With more than 40 different villas to choose from, families can find their Caribbean home-away-from-home at Four Seasons Resort Nevis . In-villa experiences and services include everything from bespoke, chef-prepared meals to a family yoga class by the private pool. The facilities of the Resort also include multiple dining options, pools, and the region's largest tennis and pickleball complex and Pinney's Beach are all just a golf-cart ride away.

home-away-from-home at . In-villa experiences and services include everything from bespoke, chef-prepared meals to a family yoga class by the private pool. The facilities of the Resort also include multiple dining options, pools, and the region's largest tennis and pickleball complex and Pinney's Beach are all just a golf-cart ride away. With incredible views of the Tower of London , Tower Bridge, and The Thames, in the Hotel Residences at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square , families can make themselves at home in the heart of the City of London . Make it a quintessential British experience with a traditional afternoon tea enjoyed in-residence, or consider an elegant dinner and wine pairing menu prepared to individual tastes. The culinary team can even present a multi-course omakase menu, savoured at leisure in residence.

, Tower Bridge, and The Thames, in the Hotel Residences at , families can make themselves at home in the heart of the . Make it a quintessential British experience with a traditional afternoon tea enjoyed in-residence, or consider an elegant dinner and wine pairing menu prepared to individual tastes. The culinary team can even present a multi-course omakase menu, savoured at leisure in residence. In the beautiful mountain setting of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler , local artist Cassandra Dickinson brings her passion for the landscape to tailored art experiences for children and adults in the Resort's Private Residences, with the added bonus of wonderful handmade souvenirs to display back at home.

, local artist brings her passion for the landscape to tailored art experiences for children and adults in the Resort's Private Residences, with the added bonus of wonderful handmade souvenirs to display back at home. Wellness can be a family affair at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, where customized yoga or a sound healing meditation can be arranged within one of the Resort's Private Retreats Residences. Mindfulness activities that are easily shared by guests of all ages include t-shirt or umbrella painting or making Thailand's famous krathong lanterns. Looking for something a bit more adrenalin-inducing? Book a Muay Thai boxing lesson with a local expert in the privacy of one's residence.

Make a Difference

At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru , guests can get involved in extensive marine conservation initiatives, including the Trainee Marine Biologist program designed especially for teens and young adults ages 15 to 19. The immersive – and often transformative – experience can include hands-on time with the Resort's scientists and conservationists in areas such as coral reef restoration, turtle rehabilitation, manta ray research and more.

, guests can get involved in extensive marine conservation initiatives, including the Trainee Marine Biologist program designed especially for teens and young adults ages 15 to 19. The immersive – and often transformative – experience can include hands-on time with the Resort's scientists and conservationists in areas such as coral reef restoration, turtle rehabilitation, manta ray research and more. Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island shares its tiny island home with a tortoise sanctuary, where guests of all ages can meet and learn about the local population of more than 150 giant Aldabra tortoises. Guests have the opportunity to support the important work being done to protect these gentle herbivores by "adopting" a juvenile, which they can then keep tabs on for a year when they get back home.

shares its tiny island home with a tortoise sanctuary, where guests of all ages can meet and learn about the local population of more than 150 giant Aldabra tortoises. Guests have the opportunity to support the important work being done to protect these gentle herbivores by "adopting" a juvenile, which they can then keep tabs on for a year when they get back home. A private snorkelling tour of the Lagoon Sanctuary at Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora with a WiseOceans marine biologist introduces guests to an underwater world of stunning beauty as they get to know the reef and its many inhabitants. Guests will also contribute to conservation efforts as they learn the science of coral grafting.

with a WiseOceans marine biologist introduces guests to an underwater world of stunning beauty as they get to know the reef and its many inhabitants. Guests will also contribute to conservation efforts as they learn the science of coral grafting. The Umah Rare Kids Club at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay sets the stage for a magical day of discovery as children learn the Balinese arts of dance, music and crafts along with sandcastle building and kite flying. The new multi-faceted facility was built with sustainability in mind as children are introduced to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in a fun and nurturing environment.

For more inspiration in planning a family vacation at Four Seasons, click here.

To read more about Four Seasons Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, Four Seasons for Good, click here.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts