Who Will You Save This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants – kicks off its "Who Will You Save?" Campaign featuring stories of kids here today because of research -- and those for whom a cure didn't come fast enough.

Kids like Andrew, 6, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor and is facing 42 weeks of chemotherapy and 14 fractions of radiation plus surgery. His mom says he's a superhero and wants to be a video gamer by day and ninja by night. And Grace, 23, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 5 years old. Due to research focused on finding cures, Grace is living out her dream of going to medical school. Or Gunner who passed away from acute lymphoblastic leukemia just 26 days after his diagnosis. Gunner had been opening college acceptance letters and dreaming of being a nurse one day. His story is a heartbreaking reminder that without more research to find cures, kids like Gunner are robbed of their full potential.

Through the Who Will You Save? Campaign, St. Baldrick's will show people that their support has the power to help save a future teacher, firefighter, scientist, or someone's big brother, loyal friend, future spouse, or child.

There are many ways to support the cause:

  • Get Involved
    Join a head-shaving event, start a fundraiser or become an advocate! Register Now
  • Join the 60-Mile Facebook Challenge
    Run, walk, dance (whatever you want!) 60 miles in 30 days and be part of a community moving their way to Conquer Kids' Cancer! Join the Challenge
  • Style With Purpose
    Only until September 30, claim your own limited-edition shirt. Raise awareness and support the mission in style! Buy A T-Shirt
  • Get Social
    Follow St. Baldrick's on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and LinkedIn. Download our social media tool kit and help raise awareness! Be sure to include hashtags #WhoWillYouSave, #CCAM, #ConquerKidsCancer.
  • Donate
    If you want to make a direct impact, you can donate directly to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Every donation helps fund innovative research that can lead to new treatments and cures. Donate Now
  • Become an Advocate
    Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is also an exciting time for advocacy. Throughout the month of September, advocates across the country will be speaking up for kids with cancer. Join the St. Baldrick's Speak Up advocacy network to receive updates on how YOU can amplify their advocacy! Join Speak Up

Kids deserve to grow up and live their dreams. Who will you save? Help Conquer Kids' Cancer!

About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsALifetime.

