Whole-Family Health Care Startup Nest Health Raises Over $4M in Funding, Led by SpringTide

NEW ORLEANS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Health, the first value-based whole-family healthcare provider announced today it has raised over $4 million in an extended Seed Round. The financing was led by SpringTide with committed support from additional sources including Alumni Ventures, Ochsner Ventures, and others. Nest Health aims to make comprehensive healthcare radically accessible to the most vulnerable populations. This announcement comes on the heels of a $15M initial Seed Round in March 2023 led by 8VC and the Blue Venture Fund, with support from MVP, Health 2047, and Gaingels. This additional funding will be used to grow Nest Health's reach to new markets and health plans.

"Greater reach allows Nest to meaningfully change the health not only of families we serve, but of populations as a whole." Says Founder and CEO Dr. Rebekah Gee. "Families eat together, experience addiction together, and experience poverty and poor health together. Treating an individual alone, particularly for high-and-rising-risk caregivers, ignores this reality and ultimately leads to poor health outcomes for the family. Treating the family as a unit, when and where it's convenient for them, at home, has the power to radically improve access to quality healthcare for families, in Louisiana and beyond."

Founded in 2021, Nest Health is the first value-based healthcare practice built for families. Nest provides parents and children with convenient and compassionate primary care through house calls, virtual care & 24/7 medical, behavioral, and social support. Since launching, Nest Health's services have become accessible at no additional cost to thousands of families covered by Medicaid in the greater New Orleans area.

The company's integrated care delivery team of doctors, advanced practice providers, family Advocates (medical assistants), pediatricians, dietitians, and mental health specialists provides families with vast services, including:

Primary care at home and online

A 24/7 Nest nurse line for support and advice

Evening and weekend availability

Check-ups and well visits

Sick visits

Vaccinations

Mental health support

Nutrition support

Education and coaching

Chronic condition management

Specialty care

and more.

"We're thrilled to support Nest and their mission to make whole-family care radically accessible. This investment signals a much-needed change to support innovations delivering care to our country's most vulnerable populations." SpringTide partner Brad Otto shares. "Nest is the first to design home-based care for families and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this critical stage of growth for the company and the industry."

The investment marks a significant milestone in Medicaid innovation. With $800 billion of annual spend[1], Medicaid covers 83M people and 42% of the country's births[2], yet remains an untapped market for privately funded solutions, resulting in only $1.6B annually in venture capital investments. As compared to Medicare Advantage, a program covering 31M people with half the national spending as Medicaid, Medicare Advantage investments exceed $21.1B annually from venture capital[3].

The U.S. lags far behind other high-income nations when it comes to maternal, infant, and family health outcomes. Louisiana in particular ranks 49th in child well-being in the country and just as low on maternal health outcomes[4]. 39 out of every 100-thousand mothers in Louisiana die during or shortly after childbirth[5].

About Nest Health

Nest Health is the first value-based in-home and virtual healthcare provider built for families. Starting in New Orleans, Nest Health partners with families and insurers to deliver a healthier start in life. Through an innovative primary care and value-based care model, Nest makes life easier and healthier for families.

Nest offers evening and weekend appointments, house calls, virtual visits, same day, and next day availability, plus a 24/7 nurse line. Nest Health families won't need to make multiple appointments, sit in waiting rooms, take extra time off work, or find childcare or transportation to get timely, quality healthcare.

Nest Health is led by co-founders, Dr. Rebekah Gee, former Secretary of Health of Louisiana, and Rebecca Kavoussi, MPH, former President of Landmark Health. The company is currently hiring for a number of roles. For more information, visit nesthealth.com.

Nest Health: Whole-Family Healthcare. For more information, to become a partner, or find care for your family visit www.NestHealth.com.

About SpringTide

SpringTide is a venture capital firm focused on elevating human health globally. The firm seeks to support exceptional founding teams who are driving disruptive innovation on a global scale. SpringTide distinguishes itself through its operator DNA, relentless focus on human health, and deep conviction for leading early-stage funding rounds. For more information visit www.SpringTide.com.

